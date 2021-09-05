Elberton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Elberton, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Elberton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1369 Fairfax Circle, Elberton, 30635 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | 2,139 Square Feet | Built in 1985

If you have been looking for a private country home yet close to town, this is it! This property is newly renovated with granite countertops, fresh paint and a private master suite upstairs. Enjoy the nice wooded lot on the big rocking chair front porch or entertain your guest on the private screened in back deck. Spread out in this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home. This type property will not last long! Call for your private showing today!

173 N Hulin Avenue, Tignall, 30668 4 Beds 4 Baths | $177,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,481 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome to Country Manor situated inside the city limits of charming Tignall, GA. Built in 1920 this home boasts character throughoutfrom tall ceilings, hardwood floors, original doors/hardware, to 5 beautiful mantles. With over 2400 sq ft. this home is ideal for a large family or even a business opportunity as the home was previously used. 5 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an eat-in kitchen and a large rocking chair front porch this home presents you with all the space you need for unlimited opportunities. Located within minutes from Clarks Hill/ Lake Thurmond, you don't want to miss out on this one!

1709 Bullards Ferry Road, Elberton, 30635 4 Beds 4 Baths | $485,000 | 2,416 Square Feet | Built in 2012

A view like no other! Check out this custom-built home, situated on 3.3 private acres and bordering a private 7+ acre lake. Beautiful entryway leads into a spacious living room accented with a vaulted wood ceiling and cozy stacked stone fireplace. The gourmet kitchen is equipped w/ beautiful cabinetry that provides abundant storage and a spacious island, perfect for culinary projects or dining with a view. The open concept floor plan allows for magnificent views of the lake from the living room, kitchen, dining or master bedroom. Split bedroom plan on the main, with a master suite featuring a tub to relax in, separate shower, two walk in closets and that perfect vanity. The laundry room is conveniently located off the master suite, making laundry day a breeze. Full basement has finished bedroom and full bath and allows for the remainder to finished easily - stubbed for kitchen, has living room area, huge storage room, storm room and large workshop. Covered porch overlooking the lake is perfect for entertaining the friends and family and there is a great spot for bon fires on those chilly nights. Professional landscaping is in place and features gorgeous shrubs and beautiful blooms in the spring. Additional acreage could be available, inquire with listing agent for additional info. No detail was overlooked in this spectacular home - this one is an absolute must see property!

1851 Whitetail Drive, Elberton, 30635 6 Beds 6 Baths | $349,900 | 6,258 Square Feet | Built in 2005

PEACEFUL, PRIVATE AND PLENTY OF ROOM FOR EVERYONE! This rustic home features 6 BR, 4 BA, and 2 1/2 baths, expansive kitchen with breakfast bar and large pantry, family room and master on the main. There is a large bonus room upstairs (currently set up for an awesome home school) and a workshop in the basement, along with bedrooms, baths and tons of storage. Enjoy nature from the wrap around deck, balcony, patio, screened in porch or sit around the fire pit. You can also cool off in the above ground pool w/deck. If boating, fishing or golfing is something you enjoy, then head to Richard B Russell State Park/Arrowhead Golf course, which is less than 3 miles down the road. Call today to view this unique property!

