CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winnemucca, NV

Take a look at these homes for sale in Winnemucca

Posted by 
Winnemucca Daily
Winnemucca Daily
 4 days ago

(Winnemucca, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Winnemucca will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19JBaA_0bnMqhMQ00

3160 Granada Ave., Winnemucca, 89445

4 Beds 2 Baths | $414,900 | 2,438 Square Feet | Built in 1977

For sale by Owner / Nevada Licensee

For open house information, contact Terryn Cassar, Cowboy Country Realty at 775-623-6623

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210012195)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWirb_0bnMqhMQ00

10050 Indian Ct, Winnemucca, 89445

1 Bed 2 Baths | $169,900 | 768 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Cute 1 bedroom 2 bath custom built home on 1.09 acres. Master Bath has a jetted tub and custom built cabinets and is located of the master bedroom. The main bathroom has a shower and custom built cabinets. There is also custom built cabinets in the kitchen area. The 2 car garage is insulated. Patio out the French doors offers a great view of the mountains. THis is a great place to BBQ or enjoy morning coffee. There is an extra storage shed on the property. Rv parking is available

For open house information, contact Denise Dolphin, NextHome Gold Rush Realty at 775-625-7803

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187228)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s39kG_0bnMqhMQ00

565 East Second St, Winnemucca, 89445

2 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | 1,231 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great starter home with an open floor plan! This cute home offers a large master bedroom in the back of the home giving you privacy. There is another bedroom and 1 1/2 bathrooms. The kitchen and dining areas are combined. The kitchen offers newer appliances and a breakfast bar. Good sized back yard. Oversized 1 car garage. Call for your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Joree Anderson, NextHome Gold Rush Realty at 775-625-7803

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-188392)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbQ0y_0bnMqhMQ00

6370 Kimbra Ct, Winnemucca, 89445

4 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Mobile Home | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 2000

2052 ssq ft home on 1.47 acres close to school and town. Mature yard with sprinkler system. out door storage shed 12' by 24'. Large covered patio in the back yard. Open floor plan. large dining area, french doors leading to patio area. Living room and a den/ family space located off of the kitchen. Large master bedroom, bonus room located in the master bedroom space. Large master bath, garden tub, two sinks, shower and walk in closet. 1800 sq ft garage /shop with 220 wiring for welder/Air.

For open house information, contact Denise Dolphin, NextHome Gold Rush Realty at 775-625-7803

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187229)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Winnemucca Daily

Winnemucca Daily

Winnemucca, NV
22
Followers
179
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winnemucca Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
City
Winnemucca, NV
State
Nevada State
Winnemucca, NV
Real Estate
Winnemucca, NV
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinkler#Cowboy Country Realty#French#Bbq#Nexthome Gold Rush Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy