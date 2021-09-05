Take a look at these homes for sale in Winnemucca

(Winnemucca, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Winnemucca will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3160 Granada Ave., Winnemucca, 89445 4 Beds 2 Baths | $414,900 | 2,438 Square Feet | Built in 1977

For sale by Owner / Nevada Licensee

For open house information, contact Terryn Cassar, Cowboy Country Realty at 775-623-6623

10050 Indian Ct, Winnemucca, 89445 1 Bed 2 Baths | $169,900 | 768 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Cute 1 bedroom 2 bath custom built home on 1.09 acres. Master Bath has a jetted tub and custom built cabinets and is located of the master bedroom. The main bathroom has a shower and custom built cabinets. There is also custom built cabinets in the kitchen area. The 2 car garage is insulated. Patio out the French doors offers a great view of the mountains. THis is a great place to BBQ or enjoy morning coffee. There is an extra storage shed on the property. Rv parking is available

For open house information, contact Denise Dolphin, NextHome Gold Rush Realty at 775-625-7803

565 East Second St, Winnemucca, 89445 2 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | 1,231 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great starter home with an open floor plan! This cute home offers a large master bedroom in the back of the home giving you privacy. There is another bedroom and 1 1/2 bathrooms. The kitchen and dining areas are combined. The kitchen offers newer appliances and a breakfast bar. Good sized back yard. Oversized 1 car garage. Call for your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Joree Anderson, NextHome Gold Rush Realty at 775-625-7803

6370 Kimbra Ct, Winnemucca, 89445 4 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Mobile Home | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 2000

2052 ssq ft home on 1.47 acres close to school and town. Mature yard with sprinkler system. out door storage shed 12' by 24'. Large covered patio in the back yard. Open floor plan. large dining area, french doors leading to patio area. Living room and a den/ family space located off of the kitchen. Large master bedroom, bonus room located in the master bedroom space. Large master bath, garden tub, two sinks, shower and walk in closet. 1800 sq ft garage /shop with 220 wiring for welder/Air.

For open house information, contact Denise Dolphin, NextHome Gold Rush Realty at 775-625-7803