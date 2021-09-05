CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Dumas

Dumas Times
Dumas Times
 4 days ago

(Dumas, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dumas. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

606 Elm, Dumas, 79029

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Cute home in quiet neighborhood waiting for you to put your mark on. This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home with single garage has been well maintained with newer tilt windows, 2'' wood blinds and the central heating and air were replaced in 2015. There is a new storage shed in the spacious backyard. Roof was completely replaced in 2016 and partially replaced again in 2018. All of this with a price you can afford. Call today to set up your showing.

For open house information, contact Jessica Waggoner, RE/MAX Town & Country II at 806-656-3047

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4838)

12150 Road 13, Dumas, 79029

5 Beds 4 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,317 Square Feet | Built in 1984

FABULOUS FARMHOUSE FIND!!! This farmhouse sits on 5 acres and has everything anyone could want! 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with tons of storage. Completely updated! She will love the large master bedroom and soaking tub and he will definitely love the HUGE shop! Come check out this beautiful home!!!

For open house information, contact Tara Fangman, RE/MAX Town & Country II at 806-656-3047

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4265)

202 Michael, Dumas, 79029

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1232

Neat and clean ready to move into 3 bedroom with 1.5 baths, kitchen has newer cabinets, there is also newer windows threw out. Tile threw out central heat and air, fenced backyard with a nice storage shed storage shed has electricity , there is also a carport . Very nice front yard.Owner selling as is.

For open house information, contact Toni Vincent, ERA Courtyard Real Estate at 806-353-2711

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-5471)

600 Cedar Ave, Dumas, 79029

3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,023 Square Feet | Built in None

Huge home on a corner lot! Living room features a brick fireplace. Sunroom is an added bonus. Backyard includes a storage building and a garden. This home has space for everyone. Reserve your showing today!!

For open house information, contact Mikki Burns, GRI, ABR, RENE, e-PRO, PSA, SRS, Fathom Realty, LLC at 469-231-8088

Copyright © 2021 Dumas Board Of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DBRTX-FR-27)

ABOUT

With Dumas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

