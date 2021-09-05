Top homes for sale in La Grande

(La Grande, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in La Grande will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2402 N Spruce St, La Grande, 97850 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home sits on a large, fenced corner lot next to Greenwood School and offers ample square footage, a bonus room in the finished attic space, and endless potential to make it your own. With a detached garage/storage building, off-street parking, a back deck, and a concrete patio/basketball court, this is one you'll want to call your own!

For open house information, contact Amanda May, RE/MAX Real Estate Team at 541-963-1000

508 2Nd St, La Grande, 97850 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,192 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This is a nice ranch style home only four blocks from Eastern Oregon University. Would make a great rental for some college kids. It's a fun fixer upper. This is a chapter seven bankruptcy. Trustee can not make any repairs or cover any costs. Call listing agent on some of the repairs needed.

For open house information, contact John Collins, Ranch-N-Home Realty, Inc at 541-963-5450

802 Washington Ave, La Grande, 97850 2 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,419 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home blocks from downtown La Grande! Nice corner lot along with a single garage (heated floor) with 1/2 bath and a bonus room upstairs (potential for an apartment?)! The house offers so much charm and with your ideas it can but just what you are looking for! Schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Shawna McKinnis, RE/MAX Real Estate Team at 541-963-1000

1507 5Th St, La Grande, 97850 2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Nice bungalow home that offers two bedrooms upstairs, large living room, kitchen with lots of cabinets, closed in front and rear porch and a basement with a bedroom & a 1/2 bathroom (window is non egress). There are also two other bonus rooms downstairs. The washer and dryer are located downstairs as well. The garage is attached to the neighbors garage. Backyard is a little small. Home is within a short walk to the college and downtown. This home won't last long on the market.

For open house information, contact John Howard, John J Howard & Associates at 541-663-9000