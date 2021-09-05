CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Check out these homes on the Vidalia market now

Vidalia News Flash
 4 days ago

(Vidalia, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Vidalia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

165 Edgewater Pt., Lyons, 30436

3 Beds 4 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,267 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Country living in a gated community. This home is very spacious overlooking a large stocked lake. Entering the foyer you will notice the high ceilings throughout the house. The floor plan offers plenty of open space for entertaining. The great room has a fireplace, open kitchen with marble countertops, custom wood cabinets with lots of storage. 3 large bedrooms with two having ensuite bathrooms on each end of the house, also each of these rooms have covered stone porches to enjoy. Large office could also be used as a 4th bedroom. Restrictive Covenants are in place. Great location, appx. 12 miles to Plant Hatch and convenient location to Lyons and Vidalia. Please contact list agents Karen Clark 912-246-4281 or Billy Clark 912-245-4083 MASK REQUIRED

803 Roosevelt Street, Vidalia, 30474

4 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This home offers a convenient layout with 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Beautiful yard. Two lots will be sold with this property. The parcel the home sits on and parcel #: V08 182 (.16 Acres) This home will not qualify for VA, FHA, nor USDA. Call listing agent Melvin "Charles" Tapley for more details.

818 Miracle Ln, Vidalia, 30474

3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,644 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This home is situated on Miracle Lane, a well sought-out neighborhood in Vidalia. This home offers plenty of space to entertain family and friends. As you travel through the home you will notice the new windows that were recently replaced, newer flooring throughout the entire house, and newer backslash in the kitchen. The master bathroom offers an en-suite with a newly titled extra large custom shower, double vanity, and a walk in closet. This home features a formal living room that boasts a cathedral ceiling, a dining room with tray ceiling, another full bathroom, 2 guest suites, a half bath, and a spacious family room/ flex space. Don't forget the detached garage with over head storage. The solar panels can remain with the home to transfer to new buyers or remain with the sellers. Call Melvin “Charles” Tapley for more information or to schedule an appointment to view this move in ready home.

1910 6B Loop Road, Vidalia, 30474

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,537 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Enjoy the privacy of a gated community in this End Unit 3 BR, 2Bath Condo. Very Spacious rooms, Fireplace(gas logs) in the living area, 2 Bedrooms downstairs and 1 bath. Upstairs has 1 Bedroom , Bath, and Sitting area, Condo has garage, storage area, and patio. Hardwood and tile floors. Very nice area. Must see to appreciate.

