Check out these homes for sale in Jennings now

(Jennings, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jennings will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4051 Canary Place, Jennings, 70546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in None

New homes in Heritage Fields! In this community, the focus is on homebuyers looking to achieve the benefits of homeownership or upgrade their existing home. With a variety of floor plans to choose from, these homes range from 1,447 - 2,772 sq. ft. Stop by our model home today or give us a call to learn more! You won't want to pass up this opportunity!

For open house information, contact Mark Wright D.R. Horton - Louisiana West

4054 Canary Place, Jennings, 70546 4 Beds 2 Baths | $220,500 | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in None

New homes in Heritage Fields! In this community, the focus is on homebuyers looking to achieve the benefits of homeownership or upgrade their existing home. With a variety of floor plans to choose from, these homes range from 1,447 - 2,772 sq. ft. Stop by our model home today or give us a call to learn more! You won't want to pass up this opportunity!

For open house information, contact Mark Wright D.R. Horton - Louisiana West

12518 Hwy 99, Welsh, 70591 3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in None

Completely renovated home outside of Welsh city limits! This ranch style brick home features three bedrooms, and three full bathrooms! Sitting on right under 7 acres, you have room for your own mini farm! Inside the house, you will find freshly painted walls, new floors, renovated kitchen, shiplap ceilings, and so much more! The master bedroom features a HUGE walk-in closet as well as a soaking tub and LARGE shower! Schedule your showing today! Mobile home is not included in the sale of home. *Home is in a flood zone. Seller is working on getting a new elevation certificate to obtain accurate flood quote. Seller will consider transferring current policy. Home has not flooded during sellers time of ownership.

For open house information, contact Chelsey Orgeron, Keller Williams - Lake Charles, LA at 337-433-1171

106 Rice Street, Welsh, 70591 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Home In a quiet neighborhood located in Welsh. Home features - 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, large living area, kitchen, dining and laundry room. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG! Call me to set up your showing today before its gone! Home is virtually staged for visual purposes only. All measurements are M/L

For open house information, contact AMY KRATZER, Exit Realty Southern at 337-287-9500