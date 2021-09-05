Check out these Show Low homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Show Low, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Show Low. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hiivh_0bnMqXU200

1911 Foxtrot Lane, Show Low, 85901

2 Beds 2 Baths | $143,000 | 945 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Top of the line Park Model, Large Arizona Room, new laminate flooring in living/dining area, kitchen, and main bath, Black refrigerator with double doors & freezer, kitchen also has an appliance bar, plus bay window in dining area, large fully furnished arizona room, 2 smart flat scree TV's, 2nd bedroom with armoire, 1/2 bath included stacked washer/dryer, rear deck enjoys morning sun, BBQ, separate shed includes many tools, workbench with nice wash tub with water source, electric, ample and additional storage under back deck, small raised garden tub and recently landscaped.

For open house information, contact Anne Reyburn, Estate Realty at 480-390-8686

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMARAZ-236451)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhE84_0bnMqXU200

591 S 2Nd Street, Show Low, 85901

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,500 | Cabin | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2020

YOUR SEARCH IS OVER! One year new 2020 Cavco home in the very desirable Timber Ridge community! Home has many upgrades including 9ft flat ceilings, 80'' windows with extended window sills, 42'' upper cabinets with soft close and pull out shelves in most of the lowers. 2X6 exterior framing with upgraded insulation package to keep your energy bills down. A/C and gas heating system is outside so you don't need to listen to it while trying to watch TV, comfort height vanities, 36'' bedroom doors for easy access for a walker or wheelchair if ever needed. Fully fenced in backyard for your children & pups to be able to safely play outside, along with a 20x14 deck. Also in the back yard is an 8x12 Tuff shed. Cute covered front porch to take in the sunsets, NO HOA! See seller disc for upgrad

For open house information, contact Lisa O'Connell, Frank M. Smith & Associates - Main at 928-369-4000

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMARAZ-237368)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o0Gwe_0bnMqXU200

2241 Horseshoe Loop, Show Low, 85901

2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | 330 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Nestled back in the tall pines with lots of added privacy sits this affordable rv with a spacious covered patio and a rear deck. 2 parking spaces and a nice shed. Located in the popular White Mountain Vacation Village you will feel like you are in the woods! Close to hospital, shopping, and all our outdoor mountain activities. Call listing agent for more details.

For open house information, contact Bridget Wood, Mountain Retreat Realty Experts, LLC at 928-367-1717

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMARAZ-235990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzW6g_0bnMqXU200

520 E Sandstone Drive, Taylor, 85939

3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Hurry! Come take a look at this cozy 3 bedroom home in a quiet little neighborhood just on the outskirts of Taylor Arizona. Built in 2001 this house offers a split floor plan, 2 car garage and a spacious backyard. This home is within walking distance to a public park (Center & Love Lake Rd) and short drive to local fishing and hiking spots. Additionally you are less than 2 miles from the local Walmart and other dining experiences. Public schools are nearby as well. All this home is needing are some final touches to make it your own!!

For open house information, contact Jeffery Millett, SEI Real Estate Professionals - Snowflake at 888-973-4737

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMARAZ-237039)

