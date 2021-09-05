CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

House hunt Detroit Lakes: See what’s on the market now

Detroit Lakes Post
Detroit Lakes Post
 4 days ago

(Detroit Lakes, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Detroit Lakes will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1114 Woodrow Avenue, Detroit Lakes, 56501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Welcome home to this charming 3BD/2BA conveniently located in Detroit Lakes! Walk in to the cozy living room that opens up to a newly updated kitchen! Main floor also includes an office, master bed and bathroom. Upper has 2 bedrooms and 1/2 bath. Lower level has a large family and utility room. Enjoy your large backyard with the nice patio area where you can sit and relax! Call your favorite Realtor and schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Nick Fairbanks, eXp Realty (3369 FGO) at 701-532-3081

Copyright © 2021 Fargo Moorhead Area Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-4885)

903 Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes, 56501

4 Beds 2 Baths | $236,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,568 Square Feet | Built in 1910

A charming Summit Ave home that is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Detroit Lakes and across the street from the Community Center! This 1.5 story home has many recent updates but keeps the unique character that's lived through the history of DL!4 bed 2 bath. 3 stall garage, a large bath addition includes spa tub, glass shower and ceramic floor. Central air, furnace and duct work and windows have recently been updated.Schedule a showing with your favorite Realtor today!

For open house information, contact Nick Fairbanks, eXp Realty (3369 FGO) at 701-532-3081

Copyright © 2021 Fargo Moorhead Area Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-3683)

25679 Korf Road, Rochert, 56578

3 Beds 3 Baths | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1994

RH1358 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath country home with large flex room set on 10 acres in Holmesville Township. This property is located close to Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge and Rock Lake, Rice Lake, and Cotton Lake. You can enjoy the peace and quiet this property has to offer and the abundance of wildlife.

For open house information, contact Robert Lee Mack, Coldwell Banker Clack Dennis at 218-732-3381

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-5646356)

See more property details

