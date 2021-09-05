Take a look at these homes on the market in Lake Geneva

(Lake Geneva, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lake Geneva. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

135 Elm St, Delavan, 53115 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1901

WOW! Welcome Home to this Tastefully Rehabbed 4 Bedroom 1.1 Bath 1 Car Garage Home on a HUGE Lot, only a short walk to both the Middle & High School & Downtown Delavan! Updates ABOUND, nothing to do but move in! Recent Updates in 2021 Include New High Efficiency Double Hung Windows, New Carpet, Professionally Painted, New High End Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range & Microwave, Wine Fridge), New Light Fixtures, Remodeled 1st Level Bath w/New Vanity & Fixtures & More! Additional Updates Include New Roof (2019), New Furnace (2018) & More! Spacious Kitchen Boasting Hardwood Flooring & Loads of Beautiful Maple Cabs & Eat-In Island! Located just off the Large Family Rm & Formal Dining that Flows into the Cozy Living Room w/Brick Fireplace. Unwind in the Cute Front Porch

For open house information, contact Lake Geneva Area Realty Team*, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Inc. at 262-249-3000

1325 Park Row St, Lake Geneva, 53147 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,798 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Be close to downtown Lake Geneva and make this unique property your own! Whether you're searching for a single family residence, a two-family retreat, or a rental opportunity, this home has all of those options to customize to your needs. Both levels offer a full kitchen, 2 bedrooms, full bath, spacious living room,and dining room. Relax on either of the enclosed porches or upper deck. Beautifully landscaped yard on 0.39 acres. Many updates throughout the home (see list in Document section). Other features include a 2 1/2 car detached garage and extra parking in the alley entrance. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and the beach.

For open house information, contact Mark W Larkin, Keefe Real Estate, Inc. at 180-069-02292

746 Arrowhead Dr, Fontana, 53125 3 Beds 3 Baths | $898,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,068 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Check out this 3 bedroom, 3 bath Cape Cod loaded with charm and character situated on an oversized lot, ideal for expansion or a renovation project, offering partial views of the Abbey Harbor and Geneva Lake. The unique design offers a spacious living room with fireplace, galley kitchen with views and a main floor bedroom or office area with adjoining bath. The main bedroom suite and additional guest room are upstairs with a large family room and full bath in the walkout lower level. The spacious two-tier deck offers comfortable seating and entertainment options taking full advantage of the views of the private back yard and tree top scenes with north and western exposures. Enjoy the amazing changes in the scenery when fall and winter arrive and the lake comes back into view.

For open house information, contact Bob Webster, Keefe Real Estate, Inc. at 180-069-02292

W9215 Lake Lorraine Rd, Delavan, 53115 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Giddy up! Bring your Horses, Kids and Family out to the Country! Like gardening? Plenty of space for that too! 1.5 acres, nice & private, 7 miles South of Whitewater, in Whitewater School District. 3 Bedroom Ranch features large eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and if you are a Gardener, there is a ''cold closet'' to store all your canning goods. Living room offers large windows, a fireplace & laminate floors. Full walkout unfinished basement w/poured walls and 2nd bathroom. Wrap around deck & cement patio in back, grape arbor overlooking the private backyard.The 20 X 44 Quanset-Hut Style Garage can fit up to 6 cars or convert to a Horse Barn! Did we mention '' Lake Rights'' to Lake Lorraine & Turtle Lake via Boat Launch & ''Access'' to Whitewater Lake via Kettle Moraine Sate Park

For open house information, contact Patricia T Forbeck, Keefe Real Estate, Inc. at 180-069-02292