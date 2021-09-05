CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Top homes for sale in Lexington

Posted by 
Lexington Dispatch
Lexington Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Lexington, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lexington. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cxk53_0bnMqS4P00

345 Spring Meadow Ln, Lexington, 24450

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,150,000 | Farm | 2,823 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Fantastic opportunity to own one of Rockbridge County's most desirable farm properties! Located just 2 miles from Lexington City limits. Public water available. 90.7 acres of pristine farm land with panoramic scenic views, including a 3 BR/2 BA 1875 square foot brick home with a newly remodeled kitchen, 2 working fireplaces, mostly finished basement, 4 barns, 3 equipment storage buildings, old smoke house/canning room, granary, new (built in 2020) 36 X 40 workshop/garage with automatic double doors, and a new 2-car carport. A second parcel of 35.7 acres (listing #613813) is also available. Horse or cattle farm, small subdivision, family compound, or private retreat. Let your imagination run wild with this once in a lifetime opportunity!

For open house information, contact GLADYS HOPKINS, LONG & FOSTER REAL ESTATE INC FISHERSVILLE at 540-997-3300

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-613812)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcGEH_0bnMqS4P00

20 Woodridge Ln, Lexington, 24450

4 Beds 3 Baths | $364,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Enjoy the mountain views from the covered front porch! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an open living floor plan. Custom cabinets, cherry floors with in-floor heating. The main level has a great room, kitchen, two bedrooms with en-suite baths, an office and screened porch. The upper level offers two bedrooms, full bath and a sitting area. The home has an attached oversize garage, large laundry room and pantry. Beautiful landscaping, located on a quiet cul-de-sac. A must see!!!

For open house information, contact Cheryl M. Shaw, J.F. Brown Real Estate Services at 540-464-1776

Copyright © 2021 Rockbridge Highlands Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBVRARVA-136160)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMckk_0bnMqS4P00

2129 Walnut Ave, Buena Vista, 24416

4 Beds 2 Baths | $162,000 | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Three story Folk Victorian home located on sunny tree lined avenue easy walking distance to Southern Virginia University. Four Bedrooms with two Full Baths, original hardwood floors, fireplace and built in bookcases in Living Room, Thermopane replacement windows, Gas furnace, covered front porch and screened back porch. Currently leased to SVU students through May 15th 2021. The home is ideally suited to be either a rental/investment property or a charming single family residence.

For open house information, contact Michael Lonergan, Lexington Real Estate Connection at 540-463-2016

Copyright © 2021 Rockbridge Highlands Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBVRARVA-135603)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29R5Wt_0bnMqS4P00

113 Colonnade Ave, Lexington, 24450

3 Beds 3 Baths | $327,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,321 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Looking to live in close proximity to downtown Lexington? Come explore this immaculately maintained and beautifully updated home! House is filled with bright natural light from the large amount of windows. Newly installed hardwood floors throughout. The open floor plan flows beautifully for entertaining. Tray ceiling and recessed lighting in master bedroom make for attractive finishes. Lower level consists of den/recreation room, office & bathroom and walkout to covered patio. The fully fenced back yard allows for safe play area for children and pets. Easy to maintain landscaping and yard. Walking distance to Woods Creek Trail, Waddell Elementary, Washington and Lee University, Virginia Military Institute, Lime Kiln Theatre and more!!

For open house information, contact Paula Martin, Lexington Real Estate Connection at 540-463-2016

Copyright © 2021 Rockbridge Highlands Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBVRARVA-136237)

