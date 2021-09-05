CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Emporia

Emporia Daily
Emporia Daily
 4 days ago

(Emporia, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Emporia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

570 Radium Road, Emporia, 23847

2 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Don't miss out on this gorgeous 2 bedroom 1.5 bath rancher that sits on 1.5 acres. Imagine pulling up to your new home with a fenced in yard and tons of greenery. You sit down on your front porch and take in the beauty of the great outdoors. The beauty continues inside with a very spacious living room, an eat-in kitchen with gorgeous two-toned cabinets, and your own private oasis with a large primary bedroom with a private bath. This is the house you will turn into a home filled with love and laughter, so don't miss out.

For open house information, contact Jeremy Cecchettini, Front Door Realty Group LLC at 804-748-7777

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2121758)

1520 Watkins Dr, Emporia, 23847

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Boat Slip | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in 1965

CLASSIC BEAUTY! WONDERFULLY maintained home, 2 LOTS--almost an ACRE! 3 BEDROOMS/ 2 TILE BATHS. HARDWOOD FLOORS under carpet. FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. SUNROOM addition 2007 24'X21' has FRENCH DOORS dividing from Family Room. Separate spacious LAUNDRY ROOM with plenty of cabinets. CORNER LOT with beautiful CREPE MYRTLE trees along Sadler Drive provide a lovely view from sunroom and PRIVACY! FULL BASEMENT unfinished with FIREPLACE, interior & exterior access. Also under carport is a garage space for a boat or small car.

For open house information, contact Robin Whitman, The Pointe Realty Group (Emporia) at 434-634-5151

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Lake Gaston Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVLGBRNC-128402)

89 Reigel Road, Emporia, 23847

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New home being built by Grizzard Home Builders. Home will have open floor plan with living room open to kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

For open house information, contact Joan Sasser, The Pointe Realty Group (Emporia) at 434-634-5151

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Lake Gaston Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVLGBRNC-128073)

567 James River Jct, Emporia, 23847

3 Beds 2 Baths | $143,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1984

THIS ONE IS WOW!! BEAUTIFUL upgrades in this home, COZY & WARM feeling from the front door. Oh, the front door is BRAND NEW!! 3 BR/2 BA-METAL ROOF 3 years old; HVAC 2016. KITCHEN REMODEL! All appliances-most newer stainless. WOOD LTV floors. STONE gas log FIREPLACE! LOVELY covered front porch. FENCED partial back yard. 3 CAR GARAGE with extra space, open dbl carport, and storage building. COUNTRY SETTING 2 miles from Emporia, 14 miles to Capron. SOME FURNITURE CONVEYS-LIVING ROOM sofa & chairs; DINING ROOM table & HUTCH, MASTER BEDROOM SUITE-incl dresser, chest, 2 end tables & loveseat. FREEZER & EXTRA REFRIGERATOR STAY! AND 2 TV's-Living Room & Master Bedroom.

For open house information, contact Robin Whitman, The Pointe Realty Group (Emporia) at 434-634-5151

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Lake Gaston Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVLGBRNC-128241)

