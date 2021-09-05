CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Check out these Arkadelphia homes on the market

Arkadelphia Today
Arkadelphia Today
 4 days ago

(Arkadelphia, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Arkadelphia. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oIxIy_0bnMqOmj00

247 N 24 Street, Arkadelphia, 71923

4 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in 1998

4 bedroom 2 bath home in secluded area for sale in Arkadelphia. This house is currently being used as a rental property and is perfect for a first time home buyer, someone wanting to invest, or just someone looking for a cute home that's close to town but still in a very private area.

For open house information, contact Falicia Samuels, United Country Crystal Lakes, Realtors at 870-246-2984

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21011546)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JfzE_0bnMqOmj00

727 C Street, Arkadelphia, 71923

2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Beautiful two bedroom, one bath home located on 1.41 acres in the edge of the city limits. Enjoy the peace and quiet of country life as well a short jaunt to the grocery store. Large pecan trees, Bradford pears, wild pear, a fig tree and multiple Rose of Sharon's grace the side and back yards. Wonderful front and back porches, as well as a 20' x 20' older barn. The back property line goes to the second fence and there is a gate between. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Rachel Brosh, Coldwell Banker Tatman Realtors at 870-246-4575

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21028459)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SuPSv_0bnMqOmj00

930 N 26Th Street, Arkadelphia, 71923

4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,941 Square Feet | Built in 2000

WOW! What a Dream Kitchen! Remodeled home in upscale neighborhood featuring 4 Beds,2.5 Baths in the Heart of Arkadelphia with miles of walking trails like Feaster Trail & Indoors at the nearby Arkadelphia Aquatic Park. Large screened in Covered Back Patio, Wood deck, and Massive Fenced in Backyard. Man-cave/workshop located below with overhead door making it easy to put away your lawn equipment...nearby medical facilities like Baptist Health, Chi St. Vincent, Genesis Cancer Center, Ortho Arkansas...

For open house information, contact Glenn Cunningham, Keller Williams Realty Central at 501-907-5959

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21026888)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txnVu_0bnMqOmj00

4 Wildwood Cove, Arkadelphia, 71923

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in North Park features an open kitchen, family room and breakfast room. There are two bedrooms and 1.5 baths plus laundry area on the main level and there is another bedroom plus large area that can be used for a game room or play area! There is a side entry two car garage with a nice sized storage room.Courthouse records show 1176 square feet on the main level plus 532 square feet downstairs. Roof 2 yrs old.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Tatman, Coldwell Banker Tatman Realtors at 870-246-4575

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21013375)

