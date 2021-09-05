CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

House hunt Hibbing: See what’s on the market now

Hibbing Dispatch
Hibbing Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Hibbing, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hibbing. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9fa6_0bnMqNu000

2520 6Th Ave, Hibbing, 55746

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,267 Square Feet | Built in 1930

3 bed 2 bath home in a great neighborhood. This home has been completely Redone on the exterior including, New windows, New siding, New metal roofing, New landscaping, New basement wall with new egress window for another future bedroom. The interior could use some finishing touches and SOME LOVE. This property would be a great candidate for a buyer that is using a 203k Loan. There a large detached heated garage with a brand new overhead door, New roofing, and new siding. New Concrete side walks and nice sized area for off street parking and much more. Being Sold AS IS. Call Today for a tour!

For open house information, contact James Marx, Mirabella Realty at 218-262-3993

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-142042)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGhj1_0bnMqNu000

2901 E 6Th Ave, Hibbing, 55746

5 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Don't miss this updated and move-in ready 5 bedroom home. Updates include roof, double hung windows, steel siding, 100 elec, gas furnace & HWH. Handy new car port with it's own locking storage room conveniently close to the rear door. This home was once a duplex but has been converted into a one family home. You must see this one! Perfect for a larger family. The duplex behind is in tax forfeit and will be available soon.

For open house information, contact Joan Cotton, Mirabella Realty at 218-262-3993

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-142004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cmdmk_0bnMqNu000

3511 W 3Rd Ave., Hibbing, 55746

2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 822 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Welcome to this completely updated and remodeled one level living, 2 bed, 1 bath home ready to move into on a nice, quiet block in Hibbing near schools, shopping, freeway and more! All NEW updates include: Windows, roof on home, gutters, soffit, fascia, vinyl plank flooring, light fixtures, interior and exterior paint, cement sidewalk, front & back steps, front & back doors, kitchen cabinets, counters, sink, faucet, stainless steel fridge, stove, added dishwasher, washer/dryer, shower subway tile, vanity, toilet, bath tub, mirror, plumbing fixtures, smoke detectors, rebuilt front entry with new sheetrock, floor joists, framing, insulation. Some new doors, molding, baseboard. Over $80,000 in improvements.

For open house information, contact Amy Kerber, Coldwell Banker Realty at 952-844-6400

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-142107)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YO6u_0bnMqNu000

4410 4Th Ave. E., Hibbing, 55746

2 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,045 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Move-in ready 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on just over 1/2 an acre! Lots of light flooding into the updated kitchen addition with newer flooring, and large eat-in area. Hot tub off the large deck overlooking the huge double-lot back yard. 4-stall detached garage with a taller bay accessed by 5th Ave off of the back lot. An extra 10x12 shed for lawn maintenance storage. So many options with this much yard space! Lovely tongue and groove woodwork warms up the living room and kitchen area. Two parcels - Lot on 4th Ave is 50 x 150, Lot on 5th Ave is 100 x 150. A must see!

For open house information, contact Jill Barrett, Johnson Hometown Realty at 218-263-4411

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-141852)

