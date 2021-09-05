CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

On the hunt for a home in Perryville? These houses are on the market

Perryville News Watch
Perryville News Watch
(Perryville, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Perryville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

205 Pcr 832, St Mary, 63775

2 Beds 1 Bath | $82,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Country comfort…fills this gracious slab home 2 bedroom, 1 bath, plus extra room could be turned into a bedroom. Located just about 15 minutes north of Perryville. Country fans will love its open airy feeling along with open living room/kitchen/dining room. If you enjoy country living with easy access to a major highway for convenience then this is one you want to check out. Home was built in 2007 with 2x6 walls. Seller request a 24 hour notice on appointments. Subject to seller have property surveyed with giving an easement on driveway.

135 Hopi Lane, Perryville, 63775

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Looking for a Lake House? Don't miss out on this one. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Kitchen area, all appliances stay. Large living/family room area walks out to a patio. Deck all the way across the back. Located in beautiful Lake-Ka-Tan-Da Estates. Lake-Ka-Tan-Da has 3 fishing lakes, hunting & a pavilion for gatherings.

317 North West Street, Perryville, 63775

4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This 1.5 story home is mid-renovation. This home’s charm is meeting today’s modernization. Hardwood floors, inlaid doors and original porcelain tile add so much character! This home offers 3-4 bedrooms and two full baths. There are two main level bedrooms. The upper level also has the opportunity for up to two bedrooms and a kitchenette. The full basement offers plenty of room for storage and walks out to the backyard. Updates include newer windows, fresh paint, newer hvac, newer fixtures throughout and there’s more to come!

5028 Port Perry Drive, Perryville, 63775

2 Beds 1 Bath | $101,450 | Single Family Residence | 853 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Looking for a cozy home at the desirable Lake Perry? This is your home! You’ll be seconds away from the beach and lake access to enjoy the amenities of this gated community. Lake Perry is a private-gated community with a 200 acre lake. Amenities include: boat ramp access, community in-ground pool, sand volleyball court, playgrounds, beaches, pavilions, and open recreational space.

