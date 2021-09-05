Take a look at these homes on the market in Bolivar

(Bolivar, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bolivar than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3946 South 77Th Road, Bolivar, 65613 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Just north of Bolivar find this 3 bed, 2 bath, over 2.2 acres on dead end street, oversized 2 car garage and Updated ready to move in! Outside find trees and seclusion with all the convivence of Bolivar be just minuets away. Step inside this fresh and turn key home. Nice living room with Shiplap walled fireplace ( wood burning ), Views of dining room with patio doors, Peak thru pass through in Kitchen. The Kitchen has abundance of cabinets and counter tops, New Appliances, faucets and hardware. Split bedroom, the master has great size with walk in closet, large nook for desk in bedroom with a full bathroom and dual vanities. The other bedrooms all over large generous closets and share a another full bathroom. This home has had a lot of work done and ready to make someone a great home. Home is on a slab foundation with fenced backyard and small patio. The garage in this home is oversized and could be for that outside or converted to extra living space easily! This private lane just has 2 homes that share a well with HOA fee for road as well. Just enough space for everyone to enjoy.

1080 West Maurice, Bolivar, 65613 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction 3 bedroom and 2 bath! Home will have partial Brick front, vinyl siding on a slab foundation. Rear covered porch for that morning sun. Kitchen will include custom cabinets with granite tops. Laminate flooring through out the house except the bedrooms which will have carpet. Tall ceilings and nice open layout! Newer subdivision with similar type homes being built. Call early and you can pick selected colors as the progress starts! 120 days to complete. Pictures of Similar built home.

22008 East 500Th Road, Humansville, 65674 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Beautiful custom built quality home with views for days. With large garden area, enough room for small livestock and fowl, this would be the perfect hobby farm. From the moment you arrive, the white picket fence, extensive landscaping and pasture views will win you over. With a huge covered porch gracing the front and back of the home you can enjoy all this setting has to offer. Once inside you will find a gorgeous open floor plan with hardwoods and tile throughout, custom trim and door work amazing high ceilings and lots of windows to bring the outdoors in. The well appointed kitchen includes granite counters, island with bar seating, pot filler, custom backsplash and a gorgeous gas stove. With a split bedroom floorplan, the large master suite is entered through custom barn doors and is complete with an oversized bathroom and large walk-in closet. Don't miss the views of the pond from the extensive back deck with multiple levels and seating areas. Other features include 2x6 walls, high efficiency furnace, with several wheelchair accessible features throughout. The 32x34 garage/shop is extra deep and wide to accommodate vehicles with plenty of room for hobbies and storage. The garage/shop is heated and cooled on a concrete pad. For equipment and extra parking there is also a 2 car carport. New well drilled/pressure tank installed in August 2021. Located just 2 miles from Brush Creek Conservation Area with public hunting rights, 15 min. to Stockton Lake, 30 min. to Pomme De Terre and 45 min. to Truman Lake, this home is an outdoor enthusiasts dream. Don't miss your chance for a piece of farm paradise.

1425 Lakewood Court, Bolivar, 65613 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,192 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Grand Custom Creation! This Big, Beautiful, Brick Home is located in one of Bolivar's most Prestigious and Established Neighborhoods! Not only is the home Grand but offers 1 Acre of yard with beautiful trees, circle concrete drive and lots of parking space. Whether you have a large family or like to entertain this Home is a definite must see! You will be amazed with the design and functionality of this home! Main floor offers formal dining room, grand living room with gas fireplace, office with built-ins, eat in kitchen with sit down island, cabinetry with all the perks including corian counter tops and a walk-in pantry, Appliances including, (refrigerator, jenn-air cook top, double ovens and dishwasher), laundry room, half bath for guest, large master bedroom, master bath with jetted tub, walk-in shower, double sink vanity, makeup vanity and a custom, large walk-in closet. The staircase leads to the second floor and offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 with walk-in closets and the other is larger than most closets plus a bathroom with double sinks and a tub shower. The Basement is everything you could ask for with an open and inviting area for living with brick gas fireplace, gaming area and kitchenette. New vinyl plank flooring throughout this area will make cleaning a breeze. Add an office/nonconforming bedroom, appliance room, storm shelter, bathroom and even an extra room to make a small workout space or a shop. There is walk-up access from the basement. Extra features of the home include 2 heat pump-central air units, central vacuum, 2 hot water heaters, Marvin casement windows, wood shutters or wood blinds throughout. The patio area off the kitchen not only offers a large patio but also a large covered patio with landscaping and the view of the beautiful tree lined back yard! Easy access to 13 Highway, 30 min to Springfield and 2.5 hrs to Kansas City, also less than 30 min to Stockton and Pomme De Terre Lakes!

