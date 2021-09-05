Top homes for sale in New Ulm

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(New Ulm, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Ulm than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

18306 1St Avenue, Searles, 56073

3 Beds 1 Bath | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,084 Square Feet | Built in 1949

3 bedroom home on a double lot with new kitchen flooring, new range, & furnace 2019. Main floor bedroom with 2 more bedrooms upstairs, eat in kitchen & 3 season porch. The double lot also holds an oversized heated garage with floor drain, mature trees & extra storage shed. Plenty of outside room run, entertain or simply relax.

203 S Broadway Street, New Ulm, 56073

5 Beds 3 Baths | $159,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,363 Square Feet | Built in None

Investment property Available! Rent out both units or live in one unit and rent out the other! Both units have updated electical with all tamper resistant outlets and plumbling has been updated with pex tubing. NEW CENTRAL AIR AND FURNACE JUST INSTALLED! All windows have been repaced except 1. Front unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and a garage. Back unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, newer central air and furnance and off street parking. Now is the time to BUY! Call Now for appointment!

75 Roslyn Road, New Ulm, 56073

4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,218 Square Feet | Built in None

Simply Fabulous!! This beautiful rambler sits a desirable wooded lot next to Nehls Park and hosts a big beautiful backyard! Inside you will find a jaw dropping new kitchen designed by Route 1 Interiors, that features white maple cabinets, quartz countertops, large island and subway tile back splash. All 3 bathrooms have been remodeled and all new flooring throughout the home. A new mud room and laundry area were created on the main floor, along with a fantastic office that could also be used as a bedroom. The basement has a large family room, bedroom and bathroom, along with the 2nd laundry area and tons of storage! Call today to checkout this breath taking property.

1912 Alison Avenue, New Ulm, 56073

5 Beds 3 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,456 Square Feet | Built in None

ROOM FOR EVERYONE in this 5 bedroom ranch with an open floor plan! Entertain family and friends in the spacious kitchen with a walk in-pantry and huge peninsula which opens to the dining area. The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet and bathroom with a jetted tub and separate shower. The basement family room has a gas fireplace to enjoy on cool winter evenings! Relax on the spacious deck as you enjoy the abundant perennials throughout the yard! All of this and a 3 stall, attached garage! Come and see this home today!

