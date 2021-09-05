Take a look at these homes on the market in Magnolia

(Magnolia, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Magnolia. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

350 W University, Magnolia, 71753 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,409 Square Feet | Built in 1960

GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR FIRST TIME HOMEBUYER! AFFORDABLE, IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD AND NEAR SAU. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS. THE LAUNDRY/MUD ROOM IS EQUIPPED WITH A SHOWER AND LOTS OF STORAGE CABINETS.



ADD YOUR PERSONAL TOUCHES AND THIS COULD BE YOUR FOREVER HOME!



AN ADDITIONAL ADJOINING +/-6.94 ACRES COULD BE PURCHASED!



CALL KIM FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING 870-904-3111



***ALL MEASUREMENT ARE FROM COUNTY TAX RECOREDS. IF EXACT MEASUREMENT ARE REQUIRED THEN PROPERTY SHOULD BE INDEPENDENTLAY MEASURED***

1800 Foster, Magnolia, 71753 3 Beds 4 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,920 Square Feet | Built in 1974

1800 FOSTER This Spanish style home was a custom-built home, with every turn you see that it has been thoroughly remodeled. Located in the heart of Magnolia and SAU being a 5 minute drive you can’t go wrong with this location. When you enter the home there are two openings to the sunken living area with fireplace and beautiful aches that separate the kitchen and living area. If you love to entertain or have a large family this home has the space. It offers a 20’ x 36’ game room with bar area and indirect lighting and windows overlooking the backyard. Kitchen has real wood cabinets, granite countertops, updated stainless steel appliances for the best of home chefs. Comes with large island, breakfast bar and three stools. To the left of the dining area is the laundry with room for extra freezers and refrigerators and a half bath next to kitchen. Laundry room is 150 square feet and with floor to ceiling pantries and 13 cabinets for extra storage. Also has a wash sink. It offers split bedroom arrangement. The master suite has his and her closets and his and her bathrooms. She can relax in the large jacuzzi tub. Her make-up area was designed with a woman in mind. His bath has a large walk-in shower with bench and double vanity. There are two bedrooms on the opposite end and they each have ceiling fans and walk-in closets. One bedroom offers a desk area for studying. There are four additional hall closets. There is a privacy fence, two car garage, sprinkler system and a fenced in area for your fur babies. If you need extra storage, you got it! A 315 square foot work/storage room. It is fully air conditioned with a sink and comes with three work-stations and plenty of cabinets. On the end of the garage is additional storage room 120’ square with five cabinets. Also has a metal shed with ramp for your lawn needs. Home is equipped with two air conditioners and three water heaters. One air conditioner and one hot water heater are brand new. This 3,920 square feet stunning home awaits you.



Square footage is per county tax records, if exact footage is desired please have independently measured.

Call Linda Anders for a showing at 234-5060 or come by Magnolia Group Real Estate Professionals at 1207 North Jackson.

609 King, Nacogdoches, 71754 2 Beds 1 Bath | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in None

Location! Location! Location! This charming 1940's cottage is close to everything Nac., it's within walking distance to SFA, Memorial Hospital & downtown. This adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom is full of natural light, and features the original hard wood flooring. The house was updated in 2018 with a bathroom remodel, crown molding in the master bedroom and living areas. Sit on the back deck and enjoy the backyard full of fruit producing trees, apple, plum, peach, apricot, pear, pomegranate, blueberry bushes and grape vines. There is a nice size garden shed & dog run. Make an appointment to see this quaint beauty before it's gone.

810 Columbia 47, Magnolia, 71753 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1970

COZY STARTER HOME ON +/- 1 ACRE JUST MINUTES FROM SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS.



CONTACT KIM TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING 870-904-3111

