Check out these homes for sale in Okmulgee now

(Okmulgee, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Okmulgee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1404 E 9Th Street, Okmulgee, 74447 5 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,334 Square Feet | Built in 1924

You don't want to miss this beautiful maintained historic home with lots of original charm left. This home has plenty to offer with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living rooms with huge dining room and a large kitchen space for all your entertaining needs. Original hard wood floors with open large bedrooms along with built in bookshelves. The detached garage also has an apartment above with all amenities for any guests. This home is one of the few left with an elevator! Come see today!!!

421 S 3Rd Street, Morris, 74445 3 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,454 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This 3 Bed/ 3 bath home has nearly 2500 sq ft of living space. Kitchen has an abundance of storage and a walk-in pantry. Bedrooms are oversized, mudroom w/ full bath, big covered back porch, detached garage, carport in front of home, corner Lot, 2 blocks from Morris Schools.

4655 Garfield Road, Beggs, 74421 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,140,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,337 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful secluded property for anyone wanting country living and privacy. This gorgeous home is surrounded by 70 acres M/L and fully fenced. Includes an above ground pool with large deck, master bath has his/hers walk-in closets. Upstairs includes a huge media/game room or 5th bedroom! The back 40 acres has 2 gorgeous ponds for fishing or livestock. The property includes a custom horse barn/stables 48x30, shop 62x52, dog run, and several lean-to/loafing sheds. Too many plus's to list.THIS IS A MUST SEE!

914 S Liberty Avenue, Okmulgee, 74447 2 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Adorable home tucked away on Liberty Ave with mature trees and lots of shade. Totally updated 2 bedroom/2 bath featuring gorgeous original hardwood floors, beautiful tile and more. The master suite is huge with two closets. Both bathrooms have been beautifully redone. Cheerful kitchen with granite and a bar that overlooks a large second living area leading out to the backyard deck. This one is a must-see!

