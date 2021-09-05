House hunt Union City: See what’s on the market now

(Union City, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Union City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3425 Walnut, Union City, 38261 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This is a newly renovated 3BD 2BA, open concept home. All new 3/4" Oak hardwood floors are the highlight of this amazing home. All new main bath with a beautiful walkin shower and soaker tub. Completely new kitchen with open concept, island and all new ss appliances and cabinets. This beautiful home is a must see!

1672 Troy Hickman, Troy, 38260 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,199 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Stunning 1 owner custom built home w approx 4,000 heated sq ft nested on 10 acres between Union City & Troy. Take in the breathtaking views of country living w rolling hills, flat land, & lg shared pond. This home has a massive back deck around pool w multiple sitting areas & pergola. Inside features 3BR 2BA, lg LR w stone f.p, spacious kitchen loaded w built-in app, island & breakfast nook, formal DR, great room sizes & a huge master suite w walk-in closet, his & her vanity, jacuzzi tub, & walk in shower.

1082 Mill Creek, Troy, 38260 3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Secluded country living at it's best featuring 15 acres and a 3BR fixer upper home that can be remodeled and updated for multiple uses, including rental income. Property features a barn, a wired shop, a pond and city water. Surveyed from a larger plot, the acreage is a combination of beautiful woodlands and pasture that would be perfect for building your dream home or starting your own mini farm. Call to schedule your private tour of this amazing property.

2252 Orr, Troy, 38260 2 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Amazing 30 acre property with a pond, 2 natural springs, and pool for all of your outdoor dreams. Take care of your favorite animals in the 2 well-maintained barns with 3 stalls each, or enjoy your hobbies in the 4 garage door workshop. The main property includes a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home with an open floorplan, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms. The property is completely fenced around all property lines. Call today to set up an appointment.

