CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union City, TN

House hunt Union City: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Union City Times
Union City Times
 4 days ago

(Union City, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Union City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=241Omm_0bnMqD4k00

3425 Walnut, Union City, 38261

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This is a newly renovated 3BD 2BA, open concept home. All new 3/4" Oak hardwood floors are the highlight of this amazing home. All new main bath with a beautiful walkin shower and soaker tub. Completely new kitchen with open concept, island and all new ss appliances and cabinets. This beautiful home is a must see!

For open house information, contact TERRY R. PETTY, FULLER PARTNERS REAL ESTATE, INC. at 731-885-8041

Copyright © 2021 Reelfoot Regional Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RRARTN-42793)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHnrA_0bnMqD4k00

1672 Troy Hickman, Troy, 38260

3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,199 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Stunning 1 owner custom built home w approx 4,000 heated sq ft nested on 10 acres between Union City & Troy. Take in the breathtaking views of country living w rolling hills, flat land, & lg shared pond. This home has a massive back deck around pool w multiple sitting areas & pergola. Inside features 3BR 2BA, lg LR w stone f.p, spacious kitchen loaded w built-in app, island & breakfast nook, formal DR, great room sizes & a huge master suite w walk-in closet, his & her vanity, jacuzzi tub, & walk in shower.

For open house information, contact CHAD DANIELS, FULLER PARTNERS REAL ESTATE, INC. at 731-885-8041

Copyright © 2021 Reelfoot Regional Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RRARTN-42765)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uNm0b_0bnMqD4k00

1082 Mill Creek, Troy, 38260

3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Secluded country living at it's best featuring 15 acres and a 3BR fixer upper home that can be remodeled and updated for multiple uses, including rental income. Property features a barn, a wired shop, a pond and city water. Surveyed from a larger plot, the acreage is a combination of beautiful woodlands and pasture that would be perfect for building your dream home or starting your own mini farm. Call to schedule your private tour of this amazing property.

For open house information, contact Christy Hall, 1st Class Real Estate Advisors at 731-207-8060

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208698)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgfFE_0bnMqD4k00

2252 Orr, Troy, 38260

2 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Amazing 30 acre property with a pond, 2 natural springs, and pool for all of your outdoor dreams. Take care of your favorite animals in the 2 well-maintained barns with 3 stalls each, or enjoy your hobbies in the 4 garage door workshop. The main property includes a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home with an open floorplan, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms. The property is completely fenced around all property lines. Call today to set up an appointment.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Cox, 1st Class Real Estate Advisors at 731-207-8060

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208196)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Union City Times

Union City Times

Union City, TN
77
Followers
196
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Union City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
City
Union City, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Daniels
Person
Stephanie Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobbies#Barns#Open House#Terry#Union City Troy#Lg Lr W Stone F P#Island Breakfast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy