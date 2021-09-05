CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Levelland, TX

Top homes for sale in Levelland

Posted by 
Levelland Journal
Levelland Journal
 4 days ago

(Levelland, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Levelland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSYMX_0bnMqCC100

1602 Ave B, Levelland, 79336

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,816 Square Feet | Built in None

Cute house available in Levelland! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home near South Elementary! It features a large kitchen and is located on a large corner lot with lots of privacy! Beautiful trees and a great yard for a family to enjoy.

For open house information, contact Mark Oatman, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202108456)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMKPD_0bnMqCC100

1726 Houston Street, Levelland, 79336

3 Beds 2 Baths | $36,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in None

Three bedroom, two bathroom manufactured home. Isolated master bedroom off of kitchen. Two bedrooms share common area bathroom.

For open house information, contact Crystal Lewis, Paxton Real Estate at 806-894-9626

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-201909304)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIWcc_0bnMqCC100

1936 Ave H, Levelland, 79336

2 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in None

Don't miss the amazing home in Levelland before it's gone! This two-bedroom home features a ton of bonuses, including an updated kitchen, huge backyard, garage with an additional carport and a beautiful gazebo to enjoy all of your West Texas sunsets from! This one won't last long! Come see it today!

For open house information, contact Jordan Linnenkugel, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202106135)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25I0tP_0bnMqCC100

1304 5Th Street, Levelland, 79336

2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in None

Two bedroom, one bathroom home in Levelland ready for new owners. This property is one block off of Houston street in the heart of Levelland.

For open house information, contact Crystal Lewis, Paxton Real Estate at 806-894-9626

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202107377)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Levelland Journal

Levelland Journal

Levelland, TX
59
Followers
198
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Levelland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Levelland, TX
Real Estate
Levelland, TX
Business
City
Levelland, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Crystal Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keller Williams Realty#Houston Street#Paxton Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy