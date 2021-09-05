Check out these homes for sale in Astoria now

(Astoria, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Astoria than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

92717 Fern Hill Rd, Astoria, 97103 4 Beds 3 Baths | $960,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,754 Square Feet | Built in 1982

A meticulously maintained oasis, spacious and well-appointed to meet your every need. The dreamy master suite features a huge walk-in closet with a high-end California Closet Built-In system and an island for all your accessories. Lots of living spaces allow for an office, home gym, school room, entertaining space and more. Dine under the covered deck overlooking the forest, or hang by the firepit between dips in the hot tub or soaks in the Sauna. New 50-Year roof w/ transferable warranty!

89335 Lewis And Clark Rd, Astoria, 97103 3 Beds 2 Baths | $679,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,295 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Rare opportunity in sought after Lewis & Clark area, work from home or multi-generational property. Enjoy this beautiful cedar home with your own private oasis, large deck with cover 74 jet spa, fire pit and koi pond. Fenced mature landscaping with many fruit producing trees. Updates throughout including granite, bamboo hardwoods and master bath update. 40X80 shop with benches, multiple 220 amp services, cold storage, 528sqft studio with custom cabinetry. It truly is your own private retreat.

89347 Dellmoor Loop, Warrenton, 97146 3 Beds 2 Baths | $410,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This well maintained manufactured home sits on acreage and offers quiet living in a tucked- away neighborhood. Newer vinyl windows, 50-yr roof with warranty, and a 24 x 48 shop with electricity and concrete floor. Two-animal stall for burros or horses! Come live, work, and play in this dreamy space.

5 E Oregon St, Chinook, 98614 1 Bed 2 Baths | $169,000 | Cabin | 627 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Preliminary Title ordered through Emerald Coast Title. Vacant, go and show. Septic system has failed. 2018 Home Inspection and septic quotes and design are available at your request. Property being sold as is.

