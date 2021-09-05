Check out these homes for sale in Moberly now

(Moberly, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Moberly. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

718 St. Charles, Moberly, 65270 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Great family home, just needs some love! 4BR/1.5BA home with a large back yard in a quiet neighborhood. Attached 2 car garage and storage sheds. Buyer to verify ALL information.

1059 Bond St., Moberly, 65270 2 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 872 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Looking for a fixer upper? Consider this 2 bedroom bungalow with a full unfinished basement - it needs about everything here, but imagine what it will look like with a new kitchen, bath, flooring, walls and ceilings! What's not to love with a home that can be transformed into ''modern with character?'' Surrounding homes appear to have been updated - this diamond in the rough can shine too! About two blocks from Rothwell Park. Selling ''as is.''

1511 Private Road 1232, Moberly, 65270 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Country living with this ranch home on 3.05 acres for only $99,900! Located just outside of Huntsville, Westran School system, and just minutes from Moberly. This home consists of 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Great starter or retirement home. This home features a large covered deck off the end of the home. Original hardwood floors in the living room, hallway,and bedrooms and are a spotlight of this house, very cozy.

