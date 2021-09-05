Check out these homes for sale in Moberly now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moberly, MO

Moberly Voice
Moberly Voice
 4 days ago

(Moberly, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Moberly. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iCpOg_0bnMq9d500

718 St. Charles, Moberly, 65270

3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Great family home, just needs some love! 4BR/1.5BA home with a large back yard in a quiet neighborhood. Attached 2 car garage and storage sheds. Buyer to verify ALL information.

For open house information, contact Darren Adams, Adams Realty at 682-519-3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXAah_0bnMq9d500

1059 Bond St., Moberly, 65270

2 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 872 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Looking for a fixer upper? Consider this 2 bedroom bungalow with a full unfinished basement - it needs about everything here, but imagine what it will look like with a new kitchen, bath, flooring, walls and ceilings! What's not to love with a home that can be transformed into ''modern with character?'' Surrounding homes appear to have been updated - this diamond in the rough can shine too! About two blocks from Rothwell Park. Selling ''as is.''

For open house information, contact Jane Loeber, REALTOR, Advantage Real Estate at 660-263-3393

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2376z1_0bnMq9d500

1511 Private Road 1232, Moberly, 65270

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Country living with this ranch home on 3.05 acres for only $99,900! Located just outside of Huntsville, Westran School system, and just minutes from Moberly. This home consists of 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Great starter or retirement home. This home features a large covered deck off the end of the home. Original hardwood floors in the living room, hallway,and bedrooms and are a spotlight of this house, very cozy.

For open house information, contact Tammy Hayhurst, Hayhurst Real Estate at 573-808-2676

ABOUT

With Moberly Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

