Check out these Barre homes on the market

(Barre, VT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Barre. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

129 Richardson Road, Barre Town, 05641 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Cute, affordable and in a desired location - the three things you are looking for! This traditional Richardson Rd development split-level home is move-in ready and well-maintained. The eat-in kitchen offers new appliances, open shelving and a sight line to the spacious living room. Also on this level is a full bathroom, a bedroom and a dining room with built in shelving, a gorgeous light fixture and access to the backyard. Downstairs there are two large bedrooms, a cozy (and brand new) pellet stove and tiled mudspace for all your Vermont gear. A half bath and laundry room round out this area. The home is seated on a corner lot with a backyard that's easy to maintain year-round. Make this your home today, it's that simple! Showings start Saturday 7/24/2021.

8 College Street, Barre City, 05641 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,498 Square Feet | Built in 1892

This is a wonderful house in a convenient location with great curb appeal. The easy flow of the house offers beautiful wood floors and great sized rooms throughout. The natural light opens up the space even more. It showcases the size and usability of each room. The good sized living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath with laundry occupies the first floor with an extra room for an office or perhaps a toy area. Off of the dining room is a sliding door to the wonderful backyard that is semi-private, flat and large for a city lot. Upstairs, you will find three great-sized rooms and a large full bath. The home is very comfortable and fits all of your needs, including a one car attached garage. You will enjoy a very easy commute to the city center and all amenities in the area. Make an appointment to see it before it gets away!

19 Foster Street, Montpelier, 05602 3 Beds 1 Bath | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Substantially remodeled 1 3/4-story Traditional home with level lawn is close to The Hunger Mountain Coop, Downtown amenities, College of Fine Arts Campus and foot path. Kitchen with modern appliances has a former bowling alley repurposed for the central counter-top. Formal dining room with adjacent walk-in pantry, and exit to the 12' x 8' deck. Handsome ceiling detail and new wood flooring in living room. Entry foyer. Multi-phased renovations since 2013 include wiring, plumbing, insulation, flooring, most windows, floor plan rework, etc. Substantial amount of siding upgraded to Ward Clapboard Mill's quarter-sawn wood clapboards. Three corner bedrooms plus laundry nook. Full bath with tiled shower/tub and tile flooring upstairs. Unheated storage room and enclosed porch would be prime area for expanding the living area. Flat side lawn with day lilies. Some finish work still underway on trim and stairwell. Nicely done renovations and should be on your list to see!

34 Fecteau Circle, Barre City, 05641 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Condominium | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Wonderfully updated second floor flat located on quiet family friendly circle in Barre. This unit stands out from the rest with amazing updates and a spacious bonus space over the garage. This home is spacious, yet offers the efficiency of a mini-split heat pump to offer air conditioning and an alternate heat option. The bedrooms and bonus room are drenched in natural light and the back deck is a superb place to relax, get some work done or hang out and watch the birds! The first bedroom has a unique built in desk area in the oversized closet. The master bedroom is spacious and is accompanied by a large walk in closet and master bathroom with double sink vanity. The hidden gem of this property is that you have a full size unfinished basement area that provides ample storage opportunities. You will love this unit and will want to see this one before it is gone!

