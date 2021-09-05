CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mitchell, SD

Mitchell-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Mitchell Today
Mitchell Today
 4 days ago

(Mitchell, SD) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mitchell. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aK8ot_0bnMq4DS00

801 E 2Nd Ave, Mitchell, 57301

4 Beds 1 Bath | $109,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1886

Very cute home in a great location close to park, school and shopping. House has updated electrical, plumbing, furnace, windows, doors, gutters and shingles. 3 main floor bedrooms & main floor laundry. Firepit and patio in the backyard. Detached single car garage with an extra cement pad for parking.

For open house information, contact Tonya Klingaman, EXIT Realty - Mitchell at 605-990-3948

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22103925)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmbtY_0bnMq4DS00

509 E 13Th Ave, Mitchell, 57301

4 Beds 4 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,280 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Great home, very well kept, 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 2 Fireplaces, huge Great room with vaulted ceiling off Kitchen, a Heated Salt water pool with with a slide and power cover, Large shaded patio with firepit great for entertaining, 2 car finished garage, Next to schools and shopping and much, much, more this is a must see!

For open house information, contact Craig Tischler, EXIT Realty - Mitchell at 605-990-3948

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22104365)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LyCxU_0bnMq4DS00

615 E 5Th Ave, Mitchell, 57301

3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Boasting an array of modern finishes and a thoughtful open plan layout, this immaculate 3 bedroom 3 bathroom two story home is waiting for YOU. Features of this newly updated home include new kitchen & appliances, new flooring, privacy fence, new windows and siding. Escape to the beautiful front porch or back deck to sip lemonade and enjoy the neighborhood right in the heart of Mitchell! Custom Made Kitchen Cabinets - 2021 New siding, windows, sump pump - 2019 Updated electrical Flooring - 2021 New Appliances - 2021 (Kitchen and Laundry) Privacy Fence - 2020 Bathrooms - 2 have been completely remodeled Attic - many possibilities - full set of stairs Central Air

For open house information, contact Jerilyn Mickelson, EXIT Realty - Mitchell at 605-990-3948

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22103253)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jGVC_0bnMq4DS00

25451 407Th Ave, Mitchell, 57301

4 Beds 4 Baths | $729,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,406 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Here is a must see acreage on 11.68 +/- acres with tons of extras. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, sunken living area, large master bedroom and bathroom with in-floor heat, office, attached deep 3 stall garage, and much more. Also featured is a guest house, built in '04, with 2 bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room, living room and full kitchen. 30x50 heated shop, 12x30 & 10x12 storage shed, and 30x30 quonset. There is a billboard advertising agreement that will also go with the property.

For open house information, contact Stratton Havlik, EXIT Realty - Mitchell at 605-990-3948

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22103631)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Mitchell Today

Mitchell Today

Mitchell, SD
32
Followers
216
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mitchell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mitchell, SD
Mitchell, SD
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Advertising#Sd#House#Exit Realty Mitchell#Bath#Heated Salt#Next#Kitchen Appliances#Flooring 2021#Kitchen And Laundry#Attic#12x30 10x12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
ElectionsPosted by
CBS News

Biden withdraws nomination of David Chipman for ATF director

Washington — President Biden withdrew the nomination of David Chipman to serve as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Thursday amid bipartisan concerns about his past gun control advocacy. Mr. Biden tapped Chipman in April to lead the agency, which has not had a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy