Mitchell-curious? These homes are on the market

801 E 2Nd Ave, Mitchell, 57301 4 Beds 1 Bath | $109,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1886

Very cute home in a great location close to park, school and shopping. House has updated electrical, plumbing, furnace, windows, doors, gutters and shingles. 3 main floor bedrooms & main floor laundry. Firepit and patio in the backyard. Detached single car garage with an extra cement pad for parking.

For open house information, contact Tonya Klingaman, EXIT Realty - Mitchell at 605-990-3948

509 E 13Th Ave, Mitchell, 57301 4 Beds 4 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,280 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Great home, very well kept, 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 2 Fireplaces, huge Great room with vaulted ceiling off Kitchen, a Heated Salt water pool with with a slide and power cover, Large shaded patio with firepit great for entertaining, 2 car finished garage, Next to schools and shopping and much, much, more this is a must see!

For open house information, contact Craig Tischler, EXIT Realty - Mitchell at 605-990-3948

615 E 5Th Ave, Mitchell, 57301 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Boasting an array of modern finishes and a thoughtful open plan layout, this immaculate 3 bedroom 3 bathroom two story home is waiting for YOU. Features of this newly updated home include new kitchen & appliances, new flooring, privacy fence, new windows and siding. Escape to the beautiful front porch or back deck to sip lemonade and enjoy the neighborhood right in the heart of Mitchell! Custom Made Kitchen Cabinets - 2021 New siding, windows, sump pump - 2019 Updated electrical Flooring - 2021 New Appliances - 2021 (Kitchen and Laundry) Privacy Fence - 2020 Bathrooms - 2 have been completely remodeled Attic - many possibilities - full set of stairs Central Air

For open house information, contact Jerilyn Mickelson, EXIT Realty - Mitchell at 605-990-3948

25451 407Th Ave, Mitchell, 57301 4 Beds 4 Baths | $729,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,406 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Here is a must see acreage on 11.68 +/- acres with tons of extras. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, sunken living area, large master bedroom and bathroom with in-floor heat, office, attached deep 3 stall garage, and much more. Also featured is a guest house, built in '04, with 2 bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room, living room and full kitchen. 30x50 heated shop, 12x30 & 10x12 storage shed, and 30x30 quonset. There is a billboard advertising agreement that will also go with the property.

For open house information, contact Stratton Havlik, EXIT Realty - Mitchell at 605-990-3948