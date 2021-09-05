CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano, WI

Take a look at these homes on the Shawano market now

Shawano Digest
Shawano Digest
 4 days ago

(Shawano, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shawano will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkNl1_0bnMq2S000

830 S Prospect St, Shawano, 54166

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 923 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Centrally located home in need of some TLC! Featuring; enclosed front and back porch and an extra deep lot with plenty of room for expansion! Some landscaping. First floor laundry. Property is being sold ''as is.'' Drive by Today and call to schedule a showing!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8ZM6_0bnMq2S000

W6070 North Bay Cir, Shawano, 54166

2 Beds 2 Baths | $168,500 | Single Family Residence | 868 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Cabin at the lake. 2 bedroom, 1 bath rustic knotty pine interior, sun room with cathedral ceiling. Galley kitchen layout, hickory cabinetry, Formica counter top, stainless steel sink with refrigerator, natural gas range/oven, built in dishwasher. Comes completely furnished with deeded Shawano Lake access within 350' of cabin, Dock space for your boat, 1 car 12x24 garage, maintenance free exterior, must drive by and check it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427Od9_0bnMq2S000

W4823 W Birchwood Drive, Shawano, 54166

3 Beds 2 Baths | $524,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Hard to find LAKEFRONT home only 45 mins from Green Bay! 3 bed 2 bath ranch home offers a great open concept w/ recently updated flooring in kitchen, dining & large living room. One bathroom has a full tile walk in shower & the other offers a double vanity & shower/tub. All appliances included. Extra lot across the street included w/ a 24x60 pole shed w/ a small heated workshop inside & plenty of yard space in front. Home has leafguard gutters too. Dock included! Enjoy the gorgeous 75 ft of Shawano Lake frontage under the gazebo from your low maintenance vinyl deck! Reviewing offers 9/7/21 am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MxTzW_0bnMq2S000

N7205 Sunset Drive, Gresham, 54128

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Waterfront home that needs your attention. This ranch style home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a huge family room with kitchenette, living room with wood burning stove and kitchen with oak cupboards and laminate floors. Large attached garage with entrance to an unfinished room addition that would be a great party room with view of the water. 98 feet of natural frontage on Lower Red Lake in Gresham. Lots of potential. Sold AS IS to settle estate.

Shawano Digest

Shawano Digest

Shawano, WI
