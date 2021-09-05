Top homes for sale in Hudson

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Hudson, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hudson. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUjrF_0bnMpxCb00

3307 County Route 21, Kinderhook, 12106

4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,795,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,216 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This classic colonial compound is a private and engaging haven. A tree lined driveway leads to a picturesque hand-picked fieldstone addition. Classically decorated with high ceilings and naturally lit interiors. Spacious kitchen, two master suites, two additional bedrooms, five bathrooms, six indoor fireplaces and more. Enjoy lounging or al fresco dining on the screened porch or downstairs on the stone patio with grape arbor, a walkout from the adjacent wood paneled tavern. Other features of the property are a three bay carriage house, one bedroom guest house and a real deal old red barn. Year round enjoyment. Spring and summer strolls around the large stream fed pond lined with mature willow trees. Daydreaming and stargazing. Fall leaf peeping. Winter cross country skiing and snowshoeing the 50 plus acre property. Easy trip to Hudson, Amtrak and Albany International Airport. Perfect place to call home. (3 other Tax ID's on file for all of land)

For open house information, contact Mary Stapleton, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Blake, REALTORS® at 687-222-2

Copyright © 2021 Columbia Greene and Northern Dutchess MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CGNDNY-136757)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLEX6_0bnMpxCb00

24 Green Lake Rd, Leeds, 12451

1 Bed 1 Bath | $498,000 | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1878

The original St Bridget's Church in Leeds boasts original 19th c details, and has been lovingly cared for by an artist and a musician who have a deep appreciation of her wide open spaces and natural acoustics. She is seeking her new caretakers. The walls are three bricks deep- they harbor much gratitude, joy, sorrow; many dreams, wishes and secrets. The roof is slate. There is brand new high efficiency electric heat pump as well as a wood stove to keep you plenty warm and cozy. Eat from the many established berry bushes gracing the property and enjoy the outdoor fire ring. The church is one mile from Catskill NYS Thruway exit 21, and 20 minutes from the Hudson train station- NYC is only 2.5 hours away . Very close proximity to the Leeds Post Office, laundromat, Lindsey's diner, the Leeds Inn, the bakery, and the Catskill Creek swimming holes.

For open house information, contact Denise Mink, Coldwell Banker Village Green - Windham at 518-734-4200

Copyright © 2021 Columbia Greene and Northern Dutchess MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CGNDNY-138586)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1kd3_0bnMpxCb00

541 Old State Route 82, Taghkanic, 12523

1 Bed 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Cash buyers only. Truly a diamond in the rough! Located on a quiet country road just seconds to the Taconic State Parkway and 2 hours from New York City this 3.3 acre grassy and wooded parcel is perfect for that weekend getaway! 1 bedroom, 1 bath with a large knotty pine great room complete with a wood stove, perfect for those chilly upstate nights. House needs some TLC, has mold in the basement. Call today for more info. Newly subdivided, awaiting tax assessment.Tax rate $23.11 per $1000 of assessed value. Adjoining 10 acre parcel of vacant land is avail for $69,000 MLS#133687

For open house information, contact Michael Castellano, Gilcrest Properties at 610-812-1

Copyright © 2021 Columbia Greene and Northern Dutchess MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CGNDNY-131193)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZbNI_0bnMpxCb00

30 Cross Street, Kinderhook, 12106

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in 1976

3bed, 1.5bath Raised Ranch located in the desirable Kinderhook! Offering tons of living space and tons of garage space with 2Attached and 3Detached! This home sits on a corner lot in a well taken care of neighborhood. Upstairs boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a bright and welcoming kitchen, formal dining room with sliding glass door that takes you out to your large and NEW deck (2020!) Two lovely brick fireplaces located in the living room and downstairs family room. Conveniently located walking distance to the new Bike Trail, 5 minutes from the heart of Valatie with Hannaford, CVS, Hardware store, restaurants and more!

For open house information, contact Paige Ryan, Vera Cohen Realty, LLC at 477-735-5

Copyright © 2021 Columbia Greene and Northern Dutchess MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CGNDNY-138458)

