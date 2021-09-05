Take a look at these homes for sale in Sandpoint

(Sandpoint, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sandpoint will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

140 Snowgoose Ln, Sandpoint, 83864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Condominium | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This cozy, fully furnished 2+ bedroom/1.5 bath 900sqFt condo is perfect for any mountain-goer or avid skier/snowboarder. It is located just under 2 miles from the Schweitzer mountain shuttle and a convenient 10 minute drive into downtown Sandpoint. This single unit is a part of the 10-unit Snow Goose Condos, located on a private 7 acres which includes a large shared barn, RV parking and community recreation space. It includes many new updates, such as new carpet, flooring, appliances and electrical panels with gen-set lock out and surge protectors. It also includes a large deck with a screened in porch. This one-of-a-kind unit is move-in ready and could be yours today! This is sold fully furnished. 3 bedroom is nonconfirming

For open house information, contact Abby Helander, Professional Realty Services Idaho at 509-808-4822

450 Whiskey Jack Circle, Sandpoint, 83864 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,250,000 | Condominium | 3,038 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Exceptional Waterfront Townhome in Whiskey Jack Circle. This 3,036sf custom home hugs the shoreline of the Boyer Inlet including both dock & boat slip. Each room offers water views with large decks bringing the outdoor experience inside. The home is sophisticated & welcoming w/abundant use of granite, tile & hardwoods thanks to Pucci Construction's impeccable workmanship. A dramatic main level Great Room encompassing a Chef's Kitchen, Dining Room & Living Room (w/fireplace) anchors the unique residence. 4 bedrooms (2 en suite) include vaulted ceilings & cedar closets! Bathrooms have copper & nickel sinks plus granite counters. Enjoy the Steam Room & Finley Dry Sauna adjoining the state-of-the-art workout room. Exclusive waterfront home set on a serene, private cul-de-sac just 3 miles from Sandpoint (by boat or car) & 25 minutes from world-class Schweitzer Mountain Resort. Rarely available, Whiskey Jack Circle encompasses the paradise that is Kootenai Bay & Sandpoint, Idaho

For open house information, contact Kent Anderson, Coldwell Banker Resort Realty at 208-263-6802

Nna Northwest Passage Garage, Sandpoint, 83864 0 Bed 0 Bath | $72,500 | Condominium | 200 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Unique Opportunity to own a Parking Garage Parking Space at Schweitzer Mountain. Located across from the St. Bernard and Black Bear Condos. Each parking space is Approximately 10 X 20. Taking Reservations Now! Construction 2022. Pricing & Availability subject to change.

For open house information, contact Randy Stone, Coldwell Banker Resort Realty at 208-263-6802

432 Wood View Rd, Sandpoint, 83864 4 Beds 3 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,480 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Location, location! 4bd/3ba home 3480 sq ft 2232 finished sq ft on 6.27 acres located just 3 miles from Sandpoint. Lot can be split to build another home on or sold to invest back into existing home. Very private wooded setting with a abundant amount of wildlife. Electrical service and panel replaced in 2020. New gas furnace, well pump, pump controller and appliances in 2017. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Designated dining area off of the kitchen . Master bedroom located on main floor. Oversized 1 car detached garage, Home is very warm and inviting lots of character and potential. Basement is unfinished and a walk out with separate entrance. Could be separate living space.

For open house information, contact Kevin Lett, Windermere Coeur d'Alene Realty, Inc. at 208-664-9221