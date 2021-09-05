CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fergus Falls, MN

Take a look at these homes on the market in Fergus Falls

Posted by 
Fergus Falls Daily
Fergus Falls Daily
 4 days ago

(Fergus Falls, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fergus Falls. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rs7WJ_0bnMpvR900

20123 Se Wall Lake Drive, Fergus Falls, 56537

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 1998

WOW, CHECK IT OUT! Very desirable Otter Tail County Wall Lake, minutes away from downtown Fergus Falls. This turn key lake home, cabin, or investment opportunity will not disappoint. Home has 3 generous sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, oversized heated garage, and sits on one of the bigger, if not biggest lots on the lake. Just want to get away and enjoy the lake life, and at night see the stars?! Lake is stacked with Walleye, Largemouth/Smallmouth Bass, every avid fishermen's dream come true. During the day enjoy boating, fishing, yard games, golf, and restaurants near by. At night enjoy the sunset & stars. Home has fiber optic/high speed internet service providers for work from home convenience.

For open house information, contact Brian Zimpel, RE/MAX Professionals at 651-455-7000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6020045)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGUSE_0bnMpvR900

303 W Broadway --, Elizabeth, 56533

5 Beds 3 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,882 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Now is your chance to have it all! This property is full of possibilities including commercial space, rental options, or 1 large home! The main level features an open floor plan with a large living space that could be converted to a commercial area. You'll also find 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large kitchen on this level. Upstairs you'll find 3 more bedrooms, a 3/4 bath, and another full kitchen. This upper floor also has many options for living areas and deck access which could be used as a private entry. This home is one you have to see for yourself, so call your favorite Realtor(r) today to set up a private showing!

For open house information, contact Gabrielle Stocks, KW Inspire Realty Keller Williams at 701-356-5000

Copyright © 2021 Fargo Moorhead Area Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-4859)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fergus Falls Daily

Fergus Falls Daily

Fergus Falls, MN
40
Followers
204
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fergus Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fergus Falls, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Business
Fergus Falls, MN
Business
City
Fergus Falls, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Commercial Area#Sunset#The Sunset Stars#Kw Inspire Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy