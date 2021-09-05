Take a look at these homes on the market in Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fergus Falls. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

20123 Se Wall Lake Drive, Fergus Falls, 56537 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 1998

WOW, CHECK IT OUT! Very desirable Otter Tail County Wall Lake, minutes away from downtown Fergus Falls. This turn key lake home, cabin, or investment opportunity will not disappoint. Home has 3 generous sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, oversized heated garage, and sits on one of the bigger, if not biggest lots on the lake. Just want to get away and enjoy the lake life, and at night see the stars?! Lake is stacked with Walleye, Largemouth/Smallmouth Bass, every avid fishermen's dream come true. During the day enjoy boating, fishing, yard games, golf, and restaurants near by. At night enjoy the sunset & stars. Home has fiber optic/high speed internet service providers for work from home convenience.

303 W Broadway --, Elizabeth, 56533 5 Beds 3 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,882 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Now is your chance to have it all! This property is full of possibilities including commercial space, rental options, or 1 large home! The main level features an open floor plan with a large living space that could be converted to a commercial area. You'll also find 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large kitchen on this level. Upstairs you'll find 3 more bedrooms, a 3/4 bath, and another full kitchen. This upper floor also has many options for living areas and deck access which could be used as a private entry. This home is one you have to see for yourself, so call your favorite Realtor(r) today to set up a private showing!

