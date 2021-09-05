Check out these Williston homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Williston, ND) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Williston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLDQO_0bnMpuYQ00

1815 7Th Ave East, Williston, 58801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | 2,745 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This great property next to the arc can be used as a single family living or as an investment property. Each unit is 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen and large living room with laundry outside the entrance of each the upstairs and main floor units. There is also an unfinished basement that could be finished off creating another 2 bed, 1 bath apartment. SO MUCH POTENTIAL!!!

For open house information, contact Gabriel Black, NextHome Fredricksen Real Estate at 701-572-8167

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-181942)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6FEc_0bnMpuYQ00

502A 1St Ave West, Williston, 58801

4 Beds 4 Baths | $149,000 | 3,526 Square Feet | Built in 1910

4 Plex located in downtown Williston! Unit contains 4 - 1 bedroom, a bath units

For open house information, contact Craig McIvor, NextHome Fredricksen Real Estate at 701-572-8167

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-185168)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQano_0bnMpuYQ00

1320 Main, Williston, 58801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,900 | 2,115 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Great price on this darling home with tons of character and charm. Featuring a new white kitchen with quartz counters, an updated main floor bathroom with tiled shower and separate soaking tub, newer windows, new flooring upstairs, in the kitchen and downstairs bedroom, a new bathroom downstairs, original hardwood floors on the main, a fenced yard, garden shed, garage with workshop and a carport.

For open house information, contact Denise Pippin, NextHome Fredricksen Real Estate at 701-572-8167

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187117)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12iQQa_0bnMpuYQ00

5641 Border Ave, Williston, 58801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 2014

PRICE IMPROVEMENT & the SELLER offering concessions of up to $6,500 towards buyer closing costs &/or pre-paids!  You will be welcomed into a very bright and clean single-story home. Fresh paint and new carpeting were recently completed. This is a 3 bedroom, and 2 bathrooms (including a master bedroom, with walk-in closet and bathroom) home that sits on a 10,000SF lot. An open floor plan featuring a living room, dining room, and kitchen complete with a pantry and great cabinet and countertop space. The laundry room is adjacent to the kitchen and leads into the garage. Just off the dining room is a family room that leads into the master suite. This house is in a large lot (10,000sf) with room for a beautiful yard, or garden! Call to schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Kim Semenko, NextHome Fredricksen Real Estate at 701-572-8167

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-183356)

