CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazard, KY

Take a look at these homes for sale in Hazard

Posted by 
Hazard Post
Hazard Post
 4 days ago

(Hazard, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hazard. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FujTY_0bnMptfh00

357 Antler Drive, Hazard, 41701

4 Beds 4 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,706 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Gorgeous home located in the popular Elk Run subdivision. Featuring over 4000 square feet of living space this home offer an inviting open floor plan, large kitchen, living area and formal dining room. The master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and spacious master suite. The upstair has plenty of space for kids or guest with 3 more bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. Three car attached garage. You will love the large fenced backyard with deck for entertaining! The finished basement adds space for a workout room, office, and spare bedroom. Too many extras too list!

For open house information, contact Michelle Jones, Re/Max Legacy Group-Hazard at 606-487-9544

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-115412)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQrL2_0bnMptfh00

230 Rockaway St, Hazard, 41701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $134,700 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in None

SUMMER SPECIAL!! Come home to your new hideaway off the beaten path but right in the center of it all!! Complete remodel featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open concept living area, main floor master, upstairs balcony overlook into family room, large deck, and a spacious fenced side yard!

For open house information, contact Millie Blair, Re/Max Legacy Group-Hazard at 606-487-9544

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-114219)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUZTH_0bnMptfh00

95 Private Darren K Drive, Hazard, 41701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Private hideaway! Located just off of Highway 15 less than 10 minutes to Hazard. Also convenient to Jackson. This brick home offers lots of unique features including stone flooring and copper countertops. The outside space is idea for kids and pets alike with a large fenced in yard. Wrap around driveway and also a large barn.

For open house information, contact Michelle Jones, Re/Max Legacy Group-Hazard at 606-487-9544

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-115835)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQhs0_0bnMptfh00

117 Third Street, Hazard, 41701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,773 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This spacious, one-story home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, high ceilings, hardwood floors, a fenced yard and is located in the city school district. Conveniently located within minutes of downtown Hazard, local shopping, eateries and Hazard ARH. Call today to set up your showing.

For open house information, contact Heather Pendergrass Hughes, Moore Real Estate at 606-439-1971

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-115894)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Hazard Post

Hazard Post

Hazard, KY
64
Followers
202
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hazard Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Hazard, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Hazard, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Moore Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy