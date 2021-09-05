Take a look at these homes for sale in Hazard

(Hazard, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hazard. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

357 Antler Drive, Hazard, 41701 4 Beds 4 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,706 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Gorgeous home located in the popular Elk Run subdivision. Featuring over 4000 square feet of living space this home offer an inviting open floor plan, large kitchen, living area and formal dining room. The master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and spacious master suite. The upstair has plenty of space for kids or guest with 3 more bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. Three car attached garage. You will love the large fenced backyard with deck for entertaining! The finished basement adds space for a workout room, office, and spare bedroom. Too many extras too list!

230 Rockaway St, Hazard, 41701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $134,700 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in None

SUMMER SPECIAL!! Come home to your new hideaway off the beaten path but right in the center of it all!! Complete remodel featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open concept living area, main floor master, upstairs balcony overlook into family room, large deck, and a spacious fenced side yard!

95 Private Darren K Drive, Hazard, 41701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Private hideaway! Located just off of Highway 15 less than 10 minutes to Hazard. Also convenient to Jackson. This brick home offers lots of unique features including stone flooring and copper countertops. The outside space is idea for kids and pets alike with a large fenced in yard. Wrap around driveway and also a large barn.

117 Third Street, Hazard, 41701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,773 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This spacious, one-story home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, high ceilings, hardwood floors, a fenced yard and is located in the city school district. Conveniently located within minutes of downtown Hazard, local shopping, eateries and Hazard ARH. Call today to set up your showing.

