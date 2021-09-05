CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

Galax-curious? These homes are on the market

Galax Bulletin
Galax Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Galax, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Galax will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Txb7P_0bnMpsmy00

881 Cliffview, Galax, 24333

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,427 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Great Location just just outside Galax city limits and joins the New River Trail! This three bedroom, two full bath home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood and tile floors and a propane fireplace. The master bedroom has a large soaking tub and separate shower. Exterior amenities include a front covered porch, back open deck, a storage shed and nice views overlooking the New River Trail. Great curb appeal with paved driveway and paved road access. Walking distance to Cliffside trail access and Chestnut Creek. Close and convenient to downtown, shopping, medical and recreational facilities!

For open house information, contact Dedra Lineberry, Cox Realty at 276-236-5171

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-79493)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BQUq_0bnMpsmy00

1363 Forest Oak Rd, Woodlawn, 24381

4 Beds 1 Bath | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 1930

145 acre cattle farm in Woodlawn, VA. Property has remodeled farm house, barns, new fences and great views.

For open house information, contact Tom Kyle, Kyle Realty, Inc. at 276-236-6134

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-78785)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQEXt_0bnMpsmy00

615 Cardinal St, Galax, 24333

4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Beautiful Farm conveniently located just outside of the city limits of Galax. This property consists of 36+/- acres with an amazing home, two hay fields, numerous fruit trees (plum, pears, peaches, apple), a stream, huge detached garage, equipment barn, hay barn, multiple chicken houses, numerous mature trees, and much, much more. Everything you need for your very own farm. Bring the horses, bring the cows, bring all the farm animals and enjoy this well designed farm with bob-wire fencing for livestock already in place. All open fields are fenced for livestock. After long hours on the farm, enjoy the luxury of the hot tub that will convey with the property. All appliances convey with property as well. This home is a MUST SEE as it is move in ready and awaiting its new owner. Please be aware cattle are in the property, please shut all gates.

For open house information, contact Larry Lundy, Galax Realty Group at 276-236-4444

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-78692)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euRLz_0bnMpsmy00

1875 Pipers Gap, Galax, 24333

3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Three bedroom one bathroom brick ranch home just outside the city limits of Galax. This home features laminate flooring, central heat and air, replacement windows, carport, two outbuildings, and a paved driveway.

For open house information, contact Jason Bowers, Ballard Real Estate at 276-236-2928

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-79581)

