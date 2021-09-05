House hunt Sturgeon Bay: See what’s on the market now

(Sturgeon Bay, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sturgeon Bay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5024 Bay Shore Dr, Sturgeon Bay, 54235 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,025,000 | 4,455 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This magnificently designed home is built to highlight the panoramic views of the bay! Enjoy sunsets through the floor to ceiling windows lining the main floor & the professionally landscaped backyard that backs up to the fully wooded Niagara escarpment. Enjoy coffee on one of the 2 balconies off the master, or the cozy nook situated btwn the master bedroom & bathroom. The open concept first floor is perfect for entertaining & features a large walk-in pantry that doubles as an office, 3 zone heating, central vac, indoor/outdoor speakers, CCTV Cameras and home security system, house generac generator, 2 fireplaces & 100ft of water frontage. The large bonus room is ready to be finished to your liking!

1341 N 14Th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, 54235 4 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | 2,503 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Charming early 1900s home nestled on a parkland-type city lot boasting just under 1.5 acres with mature trees. Enjoy the oversized living room with stone fireplace and bay windows. Relax on the deck in the sun by the pool. Private setting just minutes to many Sturgeon Bay stores, shops and restaurants.

1118 N 8Th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, 54235 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Come discover this two story, 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. Built in 1900, you'll appreciate its classic style and large, nearly three acre yard filled with trees and wildlife. Looking for extra space? Check out the potential attic suite. There's even a large barn, reminiscent of "days gone by". Best of all it features city sewer and water plus all the conveniences of Sturgeon Bay. Being sold as is, you'll experience the joy of bringing this home back to its former glory. Plan your visit today! Offering includes tax parcel 2811260020502. Tax amount reflects total of both parcels. 24 hour notice required for showings.

4286 Harbor School Rd, Egg Harbor, 54209 1 Bed 1 Bath | $135,000 | Condominium | 384 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Move right in--all the furnishings (and the TV) as well as almost all the appointments included (with the exception of a very few personal items and effects). Large sunny deck with a great view of the Heritage Lake pond, park and kids play yard. Pretty perennial garden at the deck. Comfortable living space with a second level loft for additional sleeping space or storage. Enjoy this unit year 'round with the needed insulation already completed.

