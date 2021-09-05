CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MS

On the hunt for a home in Columbia? These houses are on the market

Columbia Updates
Columbia Updates
 4 days ago

(Columbia, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Columbia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQiBZ_0bnMpp8n00

194 Hartfield Road, Columbia, 39429

4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,900 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This spacious 4BR/2BA has been recently improved with 2 new heat pumps, all windows with transferrable lifetime warranty, security doors, new den flooring,, new kitchen flooring with all updated appliances except dishwasher. The architectural roof is only five years old. Family room has a fireplace, built-in bookshelves & French doors opening to a large deck. Large floored attic is accessible by stairs. Two older detached sheds complete the picture.

For open house information, contact Patricia Cooper, Patricia Cooper Real Estate at 601-736-6441

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134637)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLTK2_0bnMpp8n00

1501 Gill Street, Columbia, 39429

3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,965 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Spacious 3BR/2BA on large corner lot in a great location. Newer roof. New heat/air. Call for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Logan Kemp, Patricia Cooper Real Estate at 601-736-6441

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134802)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWRVE_0bnMpp8n00

98 River Road, Columbia, 39429

5 Beds 5 Baths | $2,200,000 | Farm | 5,500 Square Feet | Built in 1989

425 +/- acres & 4 separate residences. Main house has 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, large bonus room w/bath, covered outdoor entertainment area w/kitchen & bath, porches, open terraces & in-ground swimming pool. Originally built in 1989, large great room w/chef's kitchen was added in 2005. Several outbuildings include a 5,624 sf h/c banquet hall complete w/commercial kitchen equipment, 1.5 baths & 1,200 sf in porches. In addition, a large farm house, bunk house, barns, RV storage & auxiliary buildings plus several ponds & Pearl River frontage are included. Main house w/improvements can be purchased separately. Asking price includes a 3,925 +/- sf 3BR/2.5BA home w/private lake AND a 2,877 +/- sf 4BR/3BA overlooking Pearl River. Will sell other houses separately ONLY after main house sells.

For open house information, contact Patricia Cooper, Patricia Cooper Real Estate at 601-736-6441

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134639)

See more property details

Columbia Updates

Columbia Updates

