Take a look at these homes for sale in Burley

(Burley, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Burley. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1641 O Street, Heyburn, 83336 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,096 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Nice opportunity to own a comfortable 3 bed 1 bath home located on a corner lot. Great Investment Opportunity or make it a home of your own! Space for a Garden and has a fully fenced in yard with off street parking.

For open house information, contact Aleesha Cochran, Keller Williams Sun Valley Southern Idaho at 208-734-1991

607 E Hwy 81, Burley, 83318 6 Beds 5 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,670 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Amazing custom built home that offers the best of luxury and country living. 2 master suites, huge out door entertaining area, RV parking all on 1 acre, with a 20x40 shop that has electricity, and much more. Bring your animals and toys, this is a great opportunity to own a one of a kind property. This is a builder owned home and he is finishing up some last minute items. More pictures to come.

For open house information, contact Laura Fitzgerald, IdaHome Realty at 208-733-5008

521 W 300 S, Heyburn, 83336 4 Beds 3 Baths | $498,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,203 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Dream Log Home, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 30x50 SHOP, living room with pellet stove & vaulted ceilings, family room loft with deck on upper level, kitchen with granite counters, all appliances, pool table room/ man cave, great office. Newer roof, front deck, some exterior repainting. Bring the toys!! Shop has wood heater, EXTRA large RV carport! Many built in cabinets and storage. Many trees have been planted. You have to see this one!

For open house information, contact Debra Nelson, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

2155 Elsie, Heyburn, 83336 3 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,738 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Newly remodeled home featuring newly refinished cabinets, granite counter tops throughout, new tile in bathrooms and laundry, new carpet and LVP flooring, 3 fireplaces, 2 covered patios ... the list goes on. Located in the heart of Heyburn. It is minutes away from golf, shopping, the Snake River, and more. it is the perfect home for a family who wants plenty of room. This home is a must see.

For open house information, contact Cody Sinclair, Boise Premier Real Estate at 888-506-2234