Silver City, NM

Check out these homes for sale in Silver City now

Silver City News Watch
Silver City News Watch
 4 days ago

(Silver City, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Silver City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7X3I_0bnMpkyO00

11 Fleming Tank, Silver City, 88061

1 Bed 1 Bath | $224,500 | Farm | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Country living 7 miles from Silver City! Stylish 1 bedroom, 1 bath home attached to a 70x45 barn/garage on over 8 acres. There are 4 14x14 box stalls, one 14x14 concrete floor tack room, 4 pipe fence runs and a pipe fence corals, ready for horses. The 20 GPM well pump is solar with on-grid backup, 2 acre foot Gila San Francisco domestic & stock water rights, and 5,000 gal. storage tanks. Peaceful patio, surrounding garden, And fenced throughout. Property is occupied! Showings by appointment only with 24 hours+ notice beginning on 8/30.

For open house information, contact Cissy McAndrew, United Country Mimbres Realty at 575-538-3789

Copyright © 2021 Silver City Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCRMLSNM-38493)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40904x_0bnMpkyO00

502 Malachite, Tyrone, 88065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,677 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Spacious Tyrone home with metal roof, fenced in larger lot and amazing views.

For open house information, contact Tracy Bauer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate | Silver City at 575-538-0404

Copyright © 2021 Silver City Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCRMLSNM-38478)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkDff_0bnMpkyO00

1209 Bear Mountain Rd, Silver City, 88061

4 Beds 5 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,544 Square Feet | Built in 2004

STUNNING SELF SUFFICIENT PRIVATE EQUESTRIAN RANCH Colibri Ranch is a stunning, self contained premier equestrian property in southwest New Mexico. Located 30 minutes from historic Silver City on 69 deeded/fenced acres, it's really something special. The property hosts a number of lifestyles. It caters to the Horseman, Artist, Airbnb/Retreat operator, Huntsman, Witness protection or simply a place to survive the apocalypse. No electric bills, outages or concerns of an overtaxed electrical grid here. The exquisite ranch is enveloped in privacy, serene mountain views, dramatic New Mexican sunsets and luxury. There are inspired, panoramic views of Bear Mountain to the south and the Mogollon mountains to the north. Canyons abound! Ride, hike or hunt directly onto thousands of acres of BLM, National Forest, and State trust public land. This ranch is an exceptional, off grid, fenced & gated self sustaining compound. The gracious MH, surrounded by native landscaping & apple trees, is a well-built, ~2800 sf Mexican villa style home w/ 3 bedrooms/2 BA, chef's kitchen, Kiva fireplaces, & screened-in patio. There are 2 private casitas, a commercial kitchen, outdoor pavilion, rustic cabin, and 2 3-stall horse barns. An updated photovoltaic system allows for a normal comfortable lifestyle w/ all amenities, even 3 LG Minisplits for cooling. *Horse facilities: barns, tack room, hay storage, feed room, new pipe-fenced paddock, all near the main house. 4 grazing pastures.

For open house information, contact Barbara Graham, Barker Realty, LLC at 505-982-9836

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202103029)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEDlF_0bnMpkyO00

717 Guinevan, Bayard, 88026

4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,489 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Charming Bayard bungalow in a quiet residential area, close to schools and shopping. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, den, open floor plan. Ceramic tile floors throughout. Freshly painted and neat and clean. Huge covered patio and big back yard with a great storage shed.

For open house information, contact Georgia Bearup, United Country Mimbres Realty at 575-538-3789

Copyright © 2021 Silver City Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCRMLSNM-38422)

See more property details

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Silver City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

