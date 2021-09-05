CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

Escanaba-curious? These homes are on the market

Escanaba Bulletin
Escanaba Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Escanaba, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Escanaba. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5834 N 3Rd, Wells, 49894

2 Beds 1 Bath | $52,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,158 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Wells. Nice size yard, about 1/3 acre. Needs some work but livable. Roof and heating systems seem relatively newer. No basement. Stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer included in sale. 2 car detached garage. CENTRAL AIR! Front deck needs some work and back deck needs to be painted but all in all, a good home for the money. Estate sale and selling with all contents as you view it.

For open house information, contact MIKE HARRIS, STATE WIDE REAL ESTATE OF ESCANABA at 906-786-1308

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1129274)

4285 K, Bark River, 49807

1 Bed 1 Bath | $42,500 | Single Family Residence | 664 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Check out this one bedroom, one bathroom, home sitting on one acre! Dilled well, septic, shed, and 100 amp breaker box make this home turn key, but needing of TLC. If you're looking for a small getaway, this maybe just what you're looking for!

For open house information, contact HUGH HARRIS, HARRIS STATE WIDE at 906-828-1099

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1128898)

4686 C.5, Bark River, 49807

3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,393 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Say hello to this welcoming log home! Located near the end of a dead end road with 3 acres and a very spacious yard, this land will fulfill your outdoor needs. Butted up next to endless acres of farm fields, the wildlife is abundant and thriving in the area. While this home is very secluded, it is only a 15 minute drive to Escanaba and Lake Michigan. A combined total of 1,488 sqft of garage space will leave you with plenty of room for storage. The garage closest to the house is a 3 car garage with another room above. The other garage is designed as a workshop, but could be used as an extra 2 1/2 car garage, which is heated and insulated. The small shed at the start of the driveway does have running water and a sink in it. Entering the home you will find a bedroom, full bath and a laundry room all on the main floor. The very open kitchen and living space is perfect for large gatherings. A master bedroom is located on the top floor along with a walk out deck, walk in closet and full bath. In the basement there is a beautiful bar and recreational area as well as another bedroom and full bathroom. A new central heating system was just installed March 2021! A septic pump & inspection occurred in July 2021 and was reported as good and in working condition! Fireplace was recently cleaned, inspected and had new firebricks professionally installed!

For open house information, contact LUCAS GESTWICKI, KEY REALTY DELTA COUNTY LLC at 906-233-7455

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1127919)

N16907 Eustis, Bark River, 49807

4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,550 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Check Out this Custom Built Home in Bark River. This home features: 4 bedrooms, 3 Baths, Beautiful Custom kitchen with tiled Back Splash, and an Island. Large Living Room with a custom built Wood Burning fireplace with lighted Curios on each end. Dining Area has doors leading to the Beautifully Landscaped Yard. The Master bedroom Has a Very Large Walk In Closet and a master bath with tile. The Other three Bedrooms are very good size. The seller takes pride in his yard. There are 23 Apple trees, 4 Crimson King Maple Trees, 2 Black Walnut, 2 Hazelnut, 2 Pear, 2 Peach 1 Lilac Deep Purple. The attached garage is 24x26 and The pole Building is 40 x 40 with all concrete floors. There is a custom Built Lighted Buck Pole. This is a must see when searching for your Dream Home.

For open house information, contact TAMMY GARLING, KEY REALTY DELTA COUNTY LLC at 906-233-7455

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1127437)

See more property details

With Escanaba Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

