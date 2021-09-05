On the hunt for a home in Kapaa? These houses are on the market

(Kapaa, HI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kapaa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4-820 Kuhio Hwy, Kapaa, 96746 9 Beds 4 Baths | $2,690,000 | Condominium | 3,810 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Nearly 4,000 sq ft of prime retail/commercial/office space in the front lobby of Kapaa's nicest resort,

PLUS the Business that currently occupies it, which has been grossing over $100,000 per month since Kaua'i reopened to tourism.



VIDEO: https://bit.ly/3anfIAI

3-D TOUR: https://bit.ly/3plY6JB



Spa By the Sea is loaded with high-end finishes such as tigerwood and travertine flooring, custom Merbau wood doors, and granite counter tops.

It is being sold turn-key, and is perfect for someone wishing to acquire a beautiful, profitable business in an outstanding location, with opportunities for expansion into high dollar-value services (such as MedSpa &/or luxury retail).



The amenities include:

* A spacious reception & retail area that dominates the lobby of the Waipouli Beach Resort; perfect for showcasing boutique luxury lines like jewelry, skin care products, and cosmetics.

* Multiple treatment rooms, including a full wet-room for hydrotherapy treatments, scrubs & wraps.

* A large aesthetician's Suite also plumbed, suitable for multiple practitioners and clients.

* A private doctor's office.

* A luxurious, semi-private waiting room with big windows tastefully screened by exterior landscaping.

* Travertine-tiled His & Her changing rooms with Aveda showers.

* Full surround sound system throughout.

* Handicapped-accessible throughout.

* Oversized washer and dryer, dishwasher, bar and sink.

* Beautiful finishes, including solid-core merbau doors, crown molding, tigerwood flooring, travertine tile, granite countertops, and extensive cabinetry.

* Security, abundant parking, access to the luxury pool & gym.

* Front entrance location in the lobby of one of Kauai's nicest resorts.



The Condos alone that were merged to create this spa would sell for over $2.25M combined, and that's not even considering the prime location, Zoning, finishes, or included Business! Irreplaceable for the price.

For open house information, contact Rohn Boyd, eXp Realty at 866-549-8527

4935 Aliali Rd, Kapaa, 96746 4 Beds 2 Baths | $749,999 | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1979

4 Bedrooms-2 bathrooms Move in Ready Apopo Hale #26



Beautiful move in ready home in one of the most established East Side neighborhoods. Walking distance to bucolic pastures and close to all the conveniences of Kapaa town and splendid beaches. This is the best location on Apopo Hale as it is next to a large grassy area providing a sense of privacy and expansiveness .





Wait , it gets better:



-Brand new Master bathroom

-Remodeled home

-Roof installed in 2019 .

-Modern Vinyl Floors in bedrooms and living room areas.

-Functional ceramic floors on kitchen and master bathroom.

-Newer luxury stainless steel appliances: Range, dishwasher, washer & dryer

-AC window units for 3 bedrooms.

-Cost efficient gas range

-On demand gas water heater.

-New Quiet Cool whole house fans. Keeps the home cooler and saves you money if you run AC units. https://quietcoolsystems.com/

For open house information, contact Joanna Wheeler, eXp Realty at 866-549-8527

4701 Kawaihau Rd, Kapaa, 96746 2 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Condominium | 991 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Desirable Ground Floor Condo! This condo is in building 'F', a great location within the complex backing to a lush green space. Great open layout. Enjoy your screened in lanai for afternoon reading. Tastefully renovated with tile in the living areas and laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms.

For open house information, contact Michael Ambrose, KW Kauai at 808-245-5758

4494 Pilikoa St, Hanalei, 96714 4 Beds 3 Baths | $3,299,000 | 2,637 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This pristine, newly remodeled four-bedroom/three bath home is located in one of the most desired areas of Hanalei, The Palms. This lovely home has a spacious open floor plan with open-beam ceilings, tile floors and a great wrap around lanai, perfect for entertaining. This Hanalei home has all new appliances, all new floor coverings and quartz counter tops. Laundry Room with full size Washer & Dryer and a 2nd refrigerator. A great outdoor shower, perfect for coming home from the Beach. A new septic system was recently installed. Great area of Hanalei, a short walk to world famous beaches, Hanalei Pier and Town of Hanalei. Just six houses away from the Beach, yet on a very quiet cut-de-sac, tucked away from all the traffic and noise. Some people call this peaceful area, the Beverly Hills of Hanalei.

For open house information, contact John Maxwell, Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty at 808-826-7211