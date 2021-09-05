On the hunt for a home in Marble Falls? These houses are on the market

(Marble Falls, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marble Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

406 Tungsten, Horseshoe Bay, 78657 3 Beds 3 Baths | $519,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,423 Square Feet | Built in 1984

You are going to love this one-of-a-kind golf course home that is ideally tucked back at the end of a cul-de-sac for maximum privacy. This Horseshoe Bay West home overlooks the water feature that hugs the #9 fairway of the always challenging Ram Rock Golf Course. This comfortable floor plan has two relaxing living areas facing the golf course, wet bar with ice maker, downstairs guest room with nicely appointed hall bath and two spacious bedroom suites upstairs. Create meals with ease in the airy kitchen featuring a butcher block island, convenient dine-in breakfast bar, tile counters, abundant storage, breakfast nook and a full complement of appliances. The formal dining room is graced with beautiful wood floors, fireplace with mantle, rustic old world style chandeliers and gorgeous views of the back courtyard. Upstairs you will find the large master suite with vaulted wood ceilings, comfortable sitting area and private balcony overlooking the golf course. The master bath offers a large soaking tub, walk in closet and tiled shower. Upstairs you will also find the second guest room with en suite bath, sitting area and private balcony. This home enjoys great outdoor living highlighted by a large rear courtyard with fountain and multiple open patios enjoying views of the golf course's tranquil water feature. Exterior amenities include a large porte cochere with circular drive, tile roof, towering trees and awesome golf course views. This home is perfect for full time living or a lock & leave vacation home.

300 Azalea Court, Horseshoe Bay, 78657 4 Beds 3 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,911 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home is top quality new construction. Contact listing agent for complete list of exclusive features. Gated community on Summit Rock Golf Course. Very energy efficient. High end finishes not to disappoint! Nice outdoor living! October completions per builder. Full waiver of initiation including Summit Rock is included upon application and acceptance.

3008 Driftwood, Horseshoe Bay, 78657 5 Beds 6 Baths | $2,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,333 Square Feet | Built in 2001

When you enter this wonderful home, you get the feeling of being in the mountains of Colorado, with stately wood beams and a high vaulted ceiling. A rock, wood burning fireplace accents the room giving a love at first sight appearance. The living, kitchen, and dining are all open to one another. Four bedrooms are on one side of the home with four full baths. The master is on the other side giving privacy to the owner’s suite. A study / media room is upstairs and could be a 6th bedroom if needed. A covered, shaded patio overlooks a grassy yard with large oaks. A double boat dock with party deck is at the waters edge for enjoying a day on the Lake. This wonderful home is available and ready for its new owner, so move fast and let that new owner be YOU!

401 Out Yonder # 8, Horseshoe Bay, 78657 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,395 | Townhouse | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Spacious two bedroom, two bath condo in Horseshoe Bay - nicely updated. Walk in pantry. Large deck off the living room overlooks Horseshoe Ba, Lake LBJ and the Hill Country. Single car garage with opener. This is an end unit which provides for extra privacy. No pets allowed.

