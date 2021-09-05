CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tybee Island, GA

Crowds flock to Tybee Island for Labor Day Weekend

By Gage Griffin
wtoc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - With summer coming to a close, many people are flocking to Tybee Island for one last trip. Tybee Island has been jam-packed this weekend. Tourists and locals alike have been filling the beach and enjoying the long weekend. As the day goes on more and more people are filling the beaches. Some of them are locals, some are here for vacation and others are just here for a break like Jamie Schofield.

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Tybee Island, GA
Lifestyle
City
Tybee Island, GA
City
Savannah, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Holiday Season#Wtoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy