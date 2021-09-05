New Pay Initiatives for Wildland Firefighters
Secretaries Haaland and Vilsack Announce Implementation of New Pay Initiatives for Wildland Firefighters. Washington,August 17, 2021 -Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced the implementation of President Biden’s pay initiatives to recognize and support federal wildland firefighters. The initiatives will increase the amount paid to approximately 3,500 firefighters with the U.S. Department of the Interior and more than 11,300 firefighters at the USDA Forest Service to ensure all firefighters are paid at least $15 an hour.www.wnctimes.com
Comments / 0