Take a look at these homes on the market in Sterling

 4 days ago

(Sterling, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sterling. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xU7UL_0bnMpcua00

415 S 4Th Ave, Sterling, 80751

0 Bed 0 Bath | $149,500 | Duplex | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Investment OPPORTUNITY. Duplex on small lot. Each side is roughly 390 square feet with living room, 1 bedroom, full bath. Unit 415 has a newer carpet. Unit 417 is fully remodeled with laminate flooring, kitchen and bath upgrades and paint. Unit 415 is rent on a housing voucher at $664 with gas/electric included (roughly $55 month Xcel). Unit 417 is rented at $625 with that tenant paying their own Xcel. Landlord pays water/trash/sewer roughly $189 / month. 24 hour notice required prior to showings. Small shed in back. CAP rate estimated, buyer to run numbers. Property appears to be included in the new flood plain; buyer to verify.

For open house information, contact Michele Owen, RE/MAX Homestead Northeast at 970-522-0999

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-944441)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IvQm_0bnMpcua00

514 Beattie St, Sterling, 80751

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Great location on this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. Refinished wood floors run throughout the dining area and bedrooms. The living room features a cozy fireplace for the cool winter months. Until then, hang out on the partially covered deck and enjoy the large, private backyard.

For open house information, contact Erin Debus, Town Square Realty at 970-522-2009

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-948433)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WS3rh_0bnMpcua00

131 Columbine St, Sterling, 80751

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,354 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Great location on the southside of Sterling, corner lot, only one block north of Columbine Park. If your looking for a home with character and old fashioned detailing, this is the home for you! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen and baths, hard wood floors, 2-car garage with storage, , screened back porch, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, and ready for you..NOW! Give us a call for all the details and take a look today! NO FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED!

For open house information, contact Samm Vandenbark, Vandenbark Realty at 970-520-1297

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-949215)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azddk_0bnMpcua00

206 Springdale Rd, Sterling, 80751

4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,104 Square Feet | Built in 1962

WOW - THAT'S WHAT YOU WILL SAY WHEN YOU WALK INTO THIS AMAZING HOME IN LOWER HIGHLAND PARK. BASEMENT HAS ALL NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT, FRESH PAINT THRU MOST OF THE HOME, HARDWOOD FLOORS & DON'T MISS THE 36 BY 24 SHOP OFF THE ALLEY. THIS HOME HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER & IS PRICED TO SELL. THE LARGE LOT HAS A SPRINKLER SYSTEM AND BEAUTIFUL LAWN, THERE IS ADDITIONAL PARKING IN BACK NEXT TO THE SHOP. THE ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE IS LARGE ENOUGH FOR MORE THAN JUST CARS. TAKE A LOOK, YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Fuller, Choice Real Estate at 970-521-2735

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-945523)

With Sterling Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

