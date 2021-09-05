CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ontario, OR

On the hunt for a home in Ontario? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Ontario Times
Ontario Times
 4 days ago

(Ontario, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ontario. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fiuHy_0bnMpVgN00

410 Sw 2Nd Street, Fruitland, 83619

3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,840 Square Feet | Built in 1936

INVESTOR SPECIAL! This home is a fixer upper being sold as is, large living room and open kitchen, large master suit added to 2nd story, plumed for power and water but not finished, home boats a ton of character, would make great flip, huge lot! Walking distance to schools and city park! Cash only offers, this home will not finance.

For open house information, contact Jaime Bieker, Homes of Idaho at 208-442-8500

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98816247)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlBNx_0bnMpVgN00

648 Lilac Street, Fruitland, 83619

3 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,348 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This home was designed for you, located in desired Syringa Springs neighborhood w/ community pool! Master on the main, open living w/ hardwood floors in kitchen, dining & entry, birch cabinets, vaulted ceilings, large office or den. Master bath (& other areas) remodeled in the last 24 mos. Great for entertaining or quiet time w/ Audio speakers/tuner wired throughout! Hang out in your hot tub watching your favorite shows, TV included! In addition to all that, sellers added a shop & additional storage!

For open house information, contact Naomi Simmons, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson - Boise at 208-672-0447

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98810258)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rf0As_0bnMpVgN00

304 N Pennsylvania, Fruitland, 83619

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,051 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Two homes are on their own tax parcels, one is a manufactured home. Investor alert! Homes are being sold together as the Seller owns both and feels that this would be a great opportunity for a family to buy a property with 2 homes or an investor to buy 2 rental homes. Large back parcel has fruit trees and flood irrigation. Outbuilding are nice for storage. These homes are fixer upper homes, being sold AS - IS. Great large lot in the middle of town.

For open house information, contact Kim Bruce, Goldwings Real Estate Group at 208-452-3337

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98813531)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjLHv_0bnMpVgN00

1565 Fairview Ave, Fruitland, 83619

3 Beds 2 Baths | $412,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Beautifully updated with rustic touches throughout, new flooring & paint. This home has 3 bed 2 bath with a huge living room, ample cupboard space in kitchen, nice breakfast bar and an open floor plan. Large master w/ a big walk in closet. Spacious bedrooms with large closets. Heated by an electric furnace, there is also an efficient pellet stove in the living room. 16x24 shop to work on projects along with other outbuildings for storage. Raised flower beds to grow your own veggies. Great country location!

For open house information, contact Jeff Williams, Coldwell Banker-Classic Prop at 208-642-9316

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98811718)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ontario Times

Ontario Times

Ontario, OR
44
Followers
200
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ontario Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ontario, OR
Business
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
City
Ontario, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Open House#Irrigation#Rental Homes#Seller#Flooring Paint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy