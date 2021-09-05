CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Take a look at these homes for sale in Atmore

Atmore News Alert
 4 days ago

(Atmore, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Atmore will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

234 Moye Dr, Atmore, 36502

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Atmore, AL- Robinsonville Area - Rarely does an opportunity present itself to acquire a 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house on 2 acres with a 5000 SQ FT SHOP! You'll be hard-pressed to find another like it on the market! A little love and TLC would bring to life this spacious 1700 sq.ft. layout that accommodates the practicalities of rural family living. The foyer gives you a chance to make a welcoming impression as you lead family and friends to the front living/dining area. The kitchen with a downdraft range sits between the den and living area for easy communication between host and guests. The spacious den has a beautiful white brick, gas/wood burning fireplace for a touch of comfort. The master, with a full bath, and guest bedrooms are softened by plush carpets and have peaceful views and peaceful surroundings. The oversized 3 car carport leaves plenty of room for shaded outdoor space on a summer day and/or to park the cars. The 100x50 shop/barn has a large roll-up door, power, and water on an outside faucet. The property is cleared with a few shade trees and an abundance of potential to put your personal touch on the landscaping. Surrounded by mature timber provides all the peace and privacy you'll need. Robinsonville is a quiet community outside of Atmore, just a scenic 8 mile drive from the bustling downtown area with panoramic views of the countryside along the way. Submit your offer now before this rare find is gone! Other purchase options are available. See MLS# 594600 if your looking for just land (38 acres); or MLS# 595216 to purchase this home, shop and 40 ACRES.

For open house information, contact PATTY HELTON DAVIS, PHD Real Estate, LLC at 251-368-1063

Copyright © 2021 Pensacola Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARFL-595217)

1301 Grubbs Street, Atmore, 36502

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,363 Square Feet | Built in None

Oh what a 'Find'...This place feels as if it is in the country, yet it is within the City Limits. This well maintained, updated Brick Home sits on almost 2 acres of immaculately groomed and landscaped lawn with a gorgeous, vegetable garden already in place! The back yard has a large patio and 24' diameter above ground pool with deck. (Can be moved if not desired) There is also a detached storage building & a chicken coup if desired. The traditional style home has an entry foyer, large formal dining room, a living room with gas log fireplace, updated eat-in kitchen including a breakfast bar, pantry & appliances. Just off the main living area is a big family room/ sunroom ideal for large gatherings. The split bedroom plan has the master bedroom & en-suite bath separate from the two additional bedrooms, each with ample closet space. The hall bath is conveniently located near these two bedrooms. The laundry room is conveniently located just off the kitchen & home's back entrance from the attached double carport. This home has newer, energy efficient windows, a tankless water heater, a remodeled master bath with custom walk-in shower. So much to offer and completely MOVE IN READY!! Call Today for Your Personal Showing Appointment. ALL SQ. FOOTAGE AND DIMENSIONS ARE APPROXIMATE AND IS THE BUYER'S RESPONSIBILITY TO VERIFY.

For open house information, contact Deborah Rowell, Southern Real Estate - Atmore at 251-368-4397

Copyright © 2021 Baldwin County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARAL-313897)

3055 Cowpen Creek Rd, Atmore, 36502

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Mobile Home | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Atmore, AL- PRICE IMPROVEMENT..2017 Mobile Home with 1.75 acres for sale just outside city limits! You can't help but be captivated by the sweeping expanse of sky and quiet farmland. This 1216 sqft mobile offers a free-flowing, open plan layout with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Modern finishes give a homely feel to the interior.. The master bedroom features an ensuite with a double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and closet. Outside the property is nothing but quiet pasture. A rhubarb garden near the smaller barn and a berry garden in the backyard was planted this year with hopes of enjoying this season. Part of the pasture is fenced but still leaves enough room for a garden and children to play. The septic tank was installed in 2020. There are two barns that the seller currently has a rent-to-own lease on. One is 12x30 and the other is 12x16. They will not convey with the sale of the property unless you contact the leasing company to make arrangements to take over the lease. This property is the ideal buy with its removed location and manageable acreage. Call now to make this yours before somebody else does!

For open house information, contact PATTY HELTON DAVIS, PHD Real Estate, LLC at 251-368-1063

Copyright © 2021 Pensacola Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARFL-592308)

1301 Grubbs St, Atmore, 36502

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,363 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Oh what a 'Find'...This place feels as if it is in the country, yet it is within the City Limits. This well maintained, updated Brick Home sits on almost 2 acres of immaculately groomed and landscaped lawn with a gorgeous, vegetable garden already in place! The back yard has a large patio and 24' diameter above ground pool with deck. (Can be moved if not desired) There is also a detached storage building & a chicken coup if desired. The traditional style home has an entry foyer, large formal dining room, a living room with gas log fireplace, updated eat-in kitchen including a breakfast bar, pantry & appliances. Just off the main living area is a big family room/ sunroom ideal for large gatherings. The split bedroom plan has the master bedroom & en-suite bath separate from the two additional bedrooms, each with ample closet space. The hall bath is conveniently located near these two bedrooms. The laundry room is conveniently located just off the kitchen & home's back entrance from the attached double carport. This home has newer, energy efficient windows, a tankless water heater, a remodeled master bath with custom walk-in shower. So much to offer and completely MOVE IN READY!! Call Today for Your Personal Showing Appointment. ALL SQ. FOOTAGE AND DIMENSIONS ARE APPROXIMATE AND IS THE BUYER'S RESPONSIBILITY TO VERIFY.

For open house information, contact DEBBIE ROWELL, SOUTHERN REAL ESTATE at 251-368-4397

Copyright © 2021 Pensacola Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARFL-589565)

