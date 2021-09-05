CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafollette, TN

Take a look at these homes on the La Follette market now

Posted by 
Lafollette Times
Lafollette Times
 4 days ago

(La Follette, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in La Follette. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49cS65_0bnMpR9T00

104 Regan Lane, Lafollette, 37766

4 Beds 3 Baths | $189,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Very nice home with open floor plan, 4 bedrooms on a large lot. The unfinished basement gives you the option to create a custom addition of over 800 square feet. Call today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact N. Marie Ayers, Ridge Real Estate LLC at 423-562-5454

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1164611)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ffFj_0bnMpR9T00

328 N Dark Hollow Rd, Andersonville, 37705

3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,844 Square Feet | Built in 1999

WOW! Over 84 acres that backs up to Big Ridge State park and across from the Girl Scouts Tanasi property! The street offers lake access. Home sits on top of the hill- 2 entrances to property - pond on property. Home has master bedroom on main, open floor plan, soaring 2 sty family rm, 2 brs, up,unfinished bsm down w/ soap stone wood stove and lots of storage. Other building sites if you wish to build your dream home on property. Surrounded by privacy. Lots of wild life. *subject to seller finding suitable housing* BACK ON THE MARKET - seller financing fell through!!

For open house information, contact Dawn George, Re/Max Preferred Properties, Inc. at 865-694-8100

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1153949)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFsWn_0bnMpR9T00

2294 Pine Mountain Rd, Lafollette, 37766

3 Beds 2 Baths | $40,000 | Mobile Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This 3 bedroom/bath manufactured home sits on .60 acres that backs up to the woods. This would be great for a rental or your home away from home when riding at Royal Blue. Mobile needs TLC. Motivated Seller! Bring all offers!

For open house information, contact Cathy Shepherd, Rocky Top Realty at 865-498-0183

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1154074)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ih8HK_0bnMpR9T00

301 Mountain Way, Sharps Chapel, 37866

3 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,050 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Beautiful custom built home with a stunning view of Norris Lake, in a gated community. Plenty of outdoor space to enjoy your view. The community offers a pool, clubhouse and boat dock.

For open house information, contact Liz Hall, Coldwell Banker Wallace at 865-584-4700

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1164932)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Lafollette Times

Lafollette Times

Lafollette, TN
44
Followers
88
Post
410
Views
ABOUT

With Lafollette Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
City
Lafollette, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridge Real Estate Llc#Big Ridge State#Royal Blue#Mobile#Tlc#Rocky Top Realty#Coldwell Banker Wallace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy