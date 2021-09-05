Take a look at these homes on the La Follette market now

(La Follette, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in La Follette. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

104 Regan Lane, Lafollette, 37766 4 Beds 3 Baths | $189,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Very nice home with open floor plan, 4 bedrooms on a large lot. The unfinished basement gives you the option to create a custom addition of over 800 square feet. Call today for your private showing.

328 N Dark Hollow Rd, Andersonville, 37705 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,844 Square Feet | Built in 1999

WOW! Over 84 acres that backs up to Big Ridge State park and across from the Girl Scouts Tanasi property! The street offers lake access. Home sits on top of the hill- 2 entrances to property - pond on property. Home has master bedroom on main, open floor plan, soaring 2 sty family rm, 2 brs, up,unfinished bsm down w/ soap stone wood stove and lots of storage. Other building sites if you wish to build your dream home on property. Surrounded by privacy. Lots of wild life. *subject to seller finding suitable housing* BACK ON THE MARKET - seller financing fell through!!

2294 Pine Mountain Rd, Lafollette, 37766 3 Beds 2 Baths | $40,000 | Mobile Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This 3 bedroom/bath manufactured home sits on .60 acres that backs up to the woods. This would be great for a rental or your home away from home when riding at Royal Blue. Mobile needs TLC. Motivated Seller! Bring all offers!

301 Mountain Way, Sharps Chapel, 37866 3 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,050 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Beautiful custom built home with a stunning view of Norris Lake, in a gated community. Plenty of outdoor space to enjoy your view. The community offers a pool, clubhouse and boat dock.

