Check out these Yankton homes on the market

(Yankton, SD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Yankton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

609 Burgess, Yankton, 57078 5 Beds 0 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,330 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Spacious living with room to grow. Perfect for growing families with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Close to the waterpark, parks and schools.

104 Timber Drive, Crofton, 68730 4 Beds 5 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW custom home located on a sprawling 2.9-acre lot in The Timbers, a gated community with just 14 lots, located on Lewis & Clark Lake 10 minutes from Yankton, South Dakota. This ranch-style, cedar-sided home with an oversized 3-car garage and walkout basement was completed in May 2021 and is nestled amongst the huge oaks and pine trees on the Nebraska side of Lewis & Clark Lake just 2.5 hours from Omaha, 1.5 hours from Sioux Falls, and an hour from Sioux City and Norfolk. High speed fiber makes this property ideal for those who work remotely or just need to stay connected! The home was custom built by a premier, local builder and combines all of the latest amenities and high-end features with rustic, reclaimed barnwood and tin throughout the home. The home offers a fantastic open-concept floorplan with high ceilings; many large windows that provide picturesque views from every side. Remote control blinds throughout the home allow for privacy, when desired. The large cedar deck extends across the entire back and side of the house to create the perfect outdoor entertaining space and fabulous views of the wildlife and mature oaks surrounding the home. Hardwood floors run throughout the main floor and are accented by natural stone, heated floors in the primary and guest bathrooms. The main entertainment space features a 7-foot, 3-sided fireplace and a gourmet kitchen with an oversized island and live edge granite breakfast bar that serves as a gathering area. The kitchen is well- appointed with upscale granite and quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, top of the line, soft-close Plato custom cabinets which are specifically designed to maximize space and host every amenity necessary for organized storage. Retreat to the main floor owner's suite with expansive windows and a door leading to the deck. The primary bathroom hosts a large double vanity, granite countertops, vessel sinks, and a walk-in shower with gorgeous natural stone tile and invisible drain. The walkout basement has heated concrete floors throughout and boasts two large bedrooms and a premier bunk room with two double-size bunk beds made from reclaimed barnwood. The bunk room is a feature piece when open; however, it can be closed off from the main entertainment space with large 100-year old barn doors. Just a short walk up the hill provides panoramic views of Lewis & Clark Lake, the 2nd largest reservoir in the state, extending over 18 miles with over 90 miles of breath-taking bluffs and shoreline. Directly adjacent to the subdivision are over 5 miles of hiking/biking/equestrian trails on the Army Corp of Engineers property, and just 1/2 mile from The Timbers subdivision, South Shore Recreational Area offers lake access. Lewis & Clark Lake is a wonderful escape where you can fish, boat, kayak, canoe, paddleboard, & soak up the sun. Marinas on both sides of the lake host boat slips just a few miles away, and for the golf enthusiasts, a beautiful, 9-hole golf course is just down the road. Come see this one-of-a-kind property which can be enjoyed year-round! ***This is a gated community and will be shown by appointment only.***

3715 Peninah, Yankton, 57078 4 Beds 0 Bath | $237,900 | 2,071 Square Feet | Built in 1902

This is a BEAUTIFUL home with lots of space inside and out. Just outside of city limits with highly sought after 1.8 acres of well kept land. Open concept living with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and main floor laundry. Includes a huge barn with workshop and new cement floor. Brand new front porch, living room wood floor, newer windows, and wonderful professionally done landscaping. The house is in great condition. The barn has a brand new section that can easily hold 3 cars. The roof and siding are newer. FREE high-speed internet from South Dakota Internet. Enjoy the peace and serenity and own your own slice of paradise. House is being sold as-is. Schedule your showing today

300 School House Lane, Mission Hill, 57046 4 Beds 0 Bath | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 1904

This 1 1/2 story home located just miles from Yankton SD currently has renters. The main house is rented for $600 dollars and the upstairs apt for $400. The electric is paid by the main house. There are 2 bedrooms on main floor and a full bath. The basement has 1 bedroom and a bathroom that is not completely finished with a toilet only. The laundry is in basement. There is a walk-out from basement to back yard. The upstairs apt has 1 bedroom and full bath. There is a detached garage but it does need work. There is a large yard and parking area. This home is being sold as-is. Loads of potential for investment income or you could have a great home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.

