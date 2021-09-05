Bellefontaine-curious? These homes are on the market

(Bellefontaine, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bellefontaine than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6030 County Road 146, Zanesfield, 43360 3 Beds 1 Bath | $359,900 | Farm | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Charming farm home on 21+ acres with multiple buildings. Attached 2 car garage. Original wood floors in several rooms. New water heater and water softener 2021. New heater 2020. Wood burning fireplace. Home set back off the road for added privacy. One 400 ft and one 75 ft bunkline with fenced in pasture with pond. Perfect property for a family farm with great hunting opportunities.

For open house information, contact Jenifer Somerlot, Entrust Real Estate at 210-865-6052

7860 Park Drive, Russells Point, 43348 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,310 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful 2 bed/1.5 bath home with a spacious 2 car garage in Waterbury at Indian Lake. Lake views without paying the waterfront taxes! You'll love the open layout of this residence with many large windows to welcome in the natural light. The living room boasts a gorgeous high ceiling with new electric stove. The upper level features a bedroom on one end, and a nice loft/additional sleeping area on the other side. You'll appreciate the high quality materials used in this home including the custom kitchen cabinetry made from a tree on the property, granite counters, solid oak Pella doors, red oak wood flooring, and Trex decking on the patio. Also features a high efficiency dual heating and a whole house fan. All kitchen appliances and bar stools stay! The garage includes a half bath, hot tub, laundry space, storage, and a workshop with many cabinets. Plenty of parking space outside and no yard maintenance!

For open house information, contact Paige Duff, Choice Properties Real Estate at 937-842-2244

169 Ricketts Road, West Liberty, 43357 4 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,438 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Check out this stunning property at the edge of West Liberty!This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths and over 2400 finished square feet of living space! (2 main floor suites) This home is meticulous and is move in ready!! Such a pretty setting, there is a covered patio leading to a sunk-in hot tub, out door movie screen and a gazing sun deck all over looking the Macochee Creek with a bridge leading to the other side. Sit in your back yard and enjoy fireworks from Lion's Park! There is a nice 2 car detached garage/workshop with a bar/entertaining area and another projector screen (projector is negotiable). There is also a spacious pole building perfect for all your yard tools and many recreational items. There is a forced air propane furnace and central air, but owner's have mostly heated with a pellet stove. There is electric base board heaters on the second floor. Call today for your private tour!! (Property located in the flood zone and will require flood insurance.)

For open house information, contact Malia K. Hughes, Fathom Realty at 937-935-8008

5888 Hickory Drive, West Liberty, 43357 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Check out this must see home in West Liberty School district located close to town yet sits on a large lot in a family friendly, quiet neighborhood.This beautiful home has been completely renovated and includes a new eat in kitchen featuring a farm sink in the island, granite countertops and new soft close cabinets. The open concept floorplan allows for family space and entertaining.There is modern Pergo laminate flooring throughout. The updated bathrooms include an oversized walk in tiled shower. Most windows have been replaced. The family room includes a decorative fireplace that can be changed to wood or gas. HVAC, plumbing and electrical have all been updated. The new deck looks over the private and spacious back yard.Seller is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Oh

For open house information, contact Jennifer Dempster, EXP Realty, LLC at 866-212-4991