Top homes for sale in Hutchinson

(Hutchinson, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hutchinson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

105 Century Lane, Silver Lake, 55381 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,877 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Amazing meticulously maintained home with steel siding, roof nine years old, fireplace in large remodeled lower-level living space! Two full baths! Fantastic landscaping with firepit!

For open house information, contact Dorothy Butler, RE/MAX Results at 320-587-2341

744 Craig Avenue Sw, Hutchinson, 55350 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,202 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Next to the water park in Hutchinson this 2 bedroom rambler features a main floor office, 3 season porch and lower level family room. Single attached garage. Patio with privacy fence on corner lot.

For open house information, contact Cheryl Dooley, Hometown Realty, Inc at 320-587-6115

1193 Oakwood Court Nw, Hutchinson, 55350 3 Beds 3 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,732 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Located in The Greens in NW Hutchinson this 4 level home features vaulted ceilings, paneled doors, 4 season porch and walkout lower level with family room. Master bedroom suite with walk in closet, and full bath with jetted tub and separate shower. 3 stall garage. Association takes care of snow removal and lawn care. Enjoy paved walking paths, views of the pond and more.

For open house information, contact Ryan Lickfelt, Hometown Realty, Inc at 320-587-6115

317 Cleveland Street Sw, Silver Lake, 55381 3 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,611 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Tranquil lake property located on Silver Lake. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances. Bedroom on main floor, 2 on upper level including a huge bonus room that could be used as a bedroom. Potential for 2nd bathroom in basements. Easy commute to the Twin Cities.

For open house information, contact Tammie Heinbaugh, Keller Williams Realty Integrity Northwest at 763-441-2248