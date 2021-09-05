Take a look at these homes on the market in The Dalles

(The Dalles, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in The Dalles will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

7857 Skyline Rd, The Dalles, 97058 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,612 Square Feet | Built in 2013

240 acres backs to 14,000+ acres of National Forest. Perfect for hunting & outdoor enthusiasts & includes 2 land owner preference tags/year. Enjoy the serenity & privacy of this beautiful property. The gorgeous 2600 sqft log home built in 2013 offers amazing craftsmanship. 2 bedroom 2 bath with open loft, clawfoot tub in loft bath, wood burning stove in great room, & stainless steel appliances. Potential for guest quarters. This is an must see! Seller is open to trade for coastal property.

For open house information, contact Anthony Castro, The Broker Network, LLC at 503-928-5606

80357 South Valley Rd, Dufur, 97021 1 Bed 1 Bath | $365,000 | Manufactured Home | 420 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Rare opportunity to own small acreage near Dufur. This tiny home offers 1 bd, 1 ba, full kitchen, eating area & sitting room, plus a 12ftx20ft loft suitable for storage or sleepovers. Private well w/new pump in 2019. High speed fiber optic internet thru North State Telephone. 50AMP service at shed. This modern home is comfortable and efficient. Make this your permanent residence, or a weekend getaway. Plenty of space to roam while enjoying the quiet country setting of this well groomed property.

For open house information, contact Mary Beth Richman, Columbia Gorge Real Estate at 541-296-5500

2010 E 12Th St, The Dalles, 97058 2 Beds 1 Bath | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,195 Square Feet | Built in 1953

CUTE 2 bed, 1 bath home! Find Wood floors throughout. Brick faced fireplace in Living room. Restored original cabinetry in Kitchen. Sturdy vinyl flooring in laundry room/mud room & kitchen. Spacious dining room right off of living room. Shower-tub in shared bathroom with single vanity. Comfortable size rooms w/ closets. Out back enjoy the large yard with plenty of room to roam and play! Call to schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Jorge Barragan Jr, Columbia Gorge Real Estate at 541-296-5500

914 E 12Th, The Dalles, 97058 4 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Traditional Four Bedroom Home Well Maintained, Featuring Spacious Living and Dining Areas, with Two Bedrooms on the Main and Two Non-Conforming Rooms in Basement. Plenty of Space for Multiple Projects in the Detached 31' x 21' Three Car Garage/Shop with Alley Access and Additional Parking in Rear. Detached Storage Shed with Plenty of Outdoor Yard Space, Fully Fenced. Great Starter Home or Investment Opportunity. Just a Few Blocks from the Dalles Middle School.

For open house information, contact Peggy Hoag, Hoag Real Estate at 503-906-1370