Auburn football: 5 reasons Tigers fans should celebrate

It’s hard to draw too many strong conclusions from a game as lopsided as Auburn’s season opening win. Let me try. The Tigers hammered Akron 60-10 on Saturday to begin Bryan Harsin’s tenure as head coach on The Plains. It was hard to find much fault in any aspect of Auburn’s performance as the Tigers led the entire game in dominating fashion. If it were a high school game, there would have been a running clock to quicken the end of the contest and the Zips’ suffering. The buses could have started warming up before halftime.