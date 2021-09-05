Take a look at these homes on the Farmville market now

(Farmville, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Farmville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3325 Buckingham Springs Road, Dillwyn, 23936 4 Beds 3 Baths | $374,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,892 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful private home set back off the road in a quiet neighborhood, this home has so much to offer! From the solar panels that will keep your electric bill low each month, to the in home projector movie theatre set up in the basement, raised flower beds with a shed right near for all your supplies. The possibilities for all of your hobbies are endless!! Come out and see this beautiful home today!

217 Railroad Avenue, Prosepct, 23960 5 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,332 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Own a piece of history in the town of Prospect, Va. In the early 1900's the town of Prospect had 2 motels, fire department, post office and several stores. The fire department, post office and several stores with a new one opening soon are still operating and very much a part of the small town of Prospect. What was the railroad is now the Rails For Trails for you to enjoy hiking, jogging, horseback riding, or a stroll with your children or pets. What was a very nice motel in the early 1900's is now a beautifully renovated home with a climate controlled foundation/cellar. This home offers 5 very spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms along with the large kitchen, dining room, living room and several additional finished rooms to be created into living space that works best for you. This home boasts hardwood floors, and the original fireplaces. Make your appointment today. You will not be disappointed.

1930 Price Drive, Farmville, 23901 4 Beds 3 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,484 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Come home~~to this showcase. Expansive lot, long sidewalk, mature landscaping, front porch provide the perfect corner lot retreat. Front porch for swings & rocking chairs will please you in the moderate weather that Virginia is accustomed to experiencing. Solid brick home is expansive & has an additional unfinished 1112 sq. ft. Main level living & dining room combo with beautiful oak floors & French doors to hallway. Kitchen boasts solid surface countertops, white cabinets, appliances, pantry and is perfect for the chef. Nice eat-in breakfast nook is connected to a laundry/mudroom with pocket doors for easy hiding of laundry room mess. The family room has hardwood floors & a gas fireplace. Main hall has 2 bedrooms with a bath between & a master suite with double closets & a full bath. Additional wing with bedroom with walk-in closet & full bath--perfect for in-law. Home has fresh paint thru-out, gorgeous floors, stunning light fixtures, tidy baths & kitchen, great yard for playing, paved driveway for tons of cars and so much more. Rear carport for parking & easy access. Storage shed & exterior storage are perfect for outdoor stuff. Come fall in love with Farmville!

3023 Featherfin Road, Prosepct, 23960 4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,231 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Gorgeous and breathtaking views from this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home! Brick ranch home complete with walk-out basement boasts over 3,000 sq feet of living space. Features large garden area, central vac system, gas fireplaces, alarm system, high speed internet, storage space, deck perfect for grilling along with a screened-in porch overlooking scenic rolling hills that is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the quiet countryside views. Convenient to Farmville, Appomattox and the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest.

